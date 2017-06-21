- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Busy beans: Small batch coffee roasters and gourmet coffee shops
We are a nation obsessed with coffee! Nearly 50 percent of us say we’d rather give up our cell phones for a month, pass on the morning shower, or even live with an extra 10 pounds than go without it.
So there’s obviously more to coffee than stopping at Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, or your local coffee shop. A lot more!
Americans drink 400 million cups (28 million gallons) of coffee daily, whether they brew it at home, consume at a restaurant, or drink it on the run.
Coffee beans have now become the second most traded commodity in the world.
For generations, coffee was usually consumed at home. In 1988, Howard Schultz changed the dynamic when he bought Starbucks, a Seattle coffee company, and transformed it into a gourmet coffee destination, meeting place, and worldwide coffee brand.
If you are a coffee roaster, coffee shop owner, or consumers, you owe Schultz a debt of gratitude for making coffee the phenomenon that it is today. Some 30 years later we are into the third wave of coffee, or what many refer to as the “after Starbucks” era.
Locally, retail-wise, coffee giants like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts have not completely overrun small Lancaster County communities, opening opportunities for small independent coffee shops to thrive.
The Lititz coffee culture can be found congregating at fresh brewed hot spots like Dosie Dough, Tomato Pie Cafe, Spill, Zig’s Bakery, Cafe Chocolate, Cake & Cup Bake Shoppe at Lititz Family Cupboard, the Copper Cup, and others.
But it all starts with the bean.
Roasting in Lititz
So, let’s smell the coffee close to home. Good coffee starts with quality beans, roasted carefully, packed air tight, and distributed quickly for sale. And small batch local roasters offer consumers the freshest blends.
One of the most respected and best examples of a family-owned small batch roaster is Lititz’s Whiff Rosters, located in a historic building that once housed the Sturgis Pretzel ovens.
Unlike mega roasters who purchase massive amounts of unsorted beans that are flash roasted at high heat, Whiff owners Dennis Tessen and wife Peggy Woods buy carefully sorted premium beans. Then they roast them in small batches daily for a limited number of medium and dark coffees that are sold, wholesale and retail, as whole bean or ground coffees, or even in K-cups.
Wisconsin native Dennis enjoyed a career in college food service and, from wife Peggy who worked in Italy for a time, gained an appreciation for fine coffee. They opened Spill the Beans coffee shop in Lititz in 1997, and to assure a quality product they began to roast their own beans. They sold the coffee shop to concentrate on roasting; today some 60,000 pounds of beans are roasted each year. The company has a strong partnership with Stauffers of Kissel Hill, where their coffee is sold and served.
To help coffee consumers understand what they are drinking and how to brew it, Dennis does several Coffee 101 seminars for Stauffers customers during the year, and helps train staff at a number of his wholesale customers.
Dennis explains to make good coffee — perk, drip, siphon, or press — there are several variables, including the quality of the beans and proper roast, the right amount of coffee (ground correctly for the brewing method), and water temperature.
Whiff coffees are from a single origin, or are blends with all beans sourced worldwide. They are available in stores, at the Lititz headquarters, online and served in many restaurants, hotels, B&Bs, and local independent coffee shops.
Around the county
Whiff isn’t the only roaster in Lancaster County. The area giant is Gerhart — a 135-year old family-owned company and a regional wholesaler. Gerhart sells to restaurants, corporations and outlets as far as 70 miles outside of Lancaster. Daniel Burns purchased the company in 2010 from his grandfather who had originally started working at Gerhart in 1955.
Another regional operation is Lancaster Coffee Roasters in Lancaster City. Scott Smith calls his company a craft operation with both wholesale and retail (Central Market) and online sales. LCR roasts single origin and estate beans in limited production runs. The company’s Star Barn dark roast is one of its most popular coffees.
Also in the local roasting mix is Square One Coffee in Lancaster. Josh Steffey and wife, Jessica, have owned and operated Square One for 17 years and have expanded to two Philadelphia retail locations. They also are a small batch roster with a strong customer base. Their internet coffee café in Lancaster was one of the first in the area. Josh roasts both single origin and blends five days a week, averaging 12,000 pounds monthly. His customers favor his popular Falcon Head house blend or Sasquatch dark coffee.
Sara Kauffman Bare of New Holland Coffee is an example of a small, local shop where coffee also is roasted. Sara bought the shop just off Route 23 in 2008, when she was 22. She had worked there as a barista for three years while in college. NHC roasts about 1,000 pounds of beans a month and does retail and wholesale business. Her roasting profiles (recipes) have been developed and tweaked in what she calls has been “an art and science.” Sara says that “even in tough times, good coffee is still a treat people can afford and the business has been pretty recession proof.” Her house blend is made from Sumatara beans.
Art Petrosemolo is a freelance feature writer and photographer who recently retired to this area from New Jersey. He welcomes reader feedback at artpetrosemolo@comcast.net.
About Art Petrosemolo
-
