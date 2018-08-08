Bucks for barks
Fundraising underway to restart Lititz Borough Police K9 unit
It’s been eight years since Lititz Borough Police had a K9 unit.Now the police department is poised to bring back the police dog program that was so beloved by the community.
“I think everybody really liked the program,” says Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye. “We are already getting lots of support from the public. Lititz is incredibly supportive.” It’s not just dog lovers who want to see Lititz Borough have a police dog again. Back in the span of the borough’s K9 program from 1997 to 2010, the two police dogs in the program solved crimes, caught burglars, sniffed drugs and found lost children. At local schools, the dogs were frequent visitors and had a fan base among the youngsters. The dogs even marched in parades, like the Fourth of July and Halloween Parades, serving as PR ambassadors for the police department.
The two retired and sadly, now deceased- K9 officers were Duke, who served from 1997 to 2004, and Reky, who took over until his retirement in 2010. Both were German Shepherds, who served with their human K9 officer, Kenneth Wolfe.
“I think people missed the program, but we didn’t have anyone who wanted to take it over,” notes Nye.
Until now.
At the June 26 meeting of Lititz Borough Council, Lititz Borough Police Officer Cameron Burke proposed that the police department’s K9 dog program be revived. The three-year police veteran offered to serve as the human K9 officer and raise funds to kickstart the new program. A month later, council gave Burke the nod.
“Go get a dog,” said borough council president Shane Weaver with a smile, after council voted to restart the K9 program at the July 31 meeting. Now the tough part begins. Lititz Borough Police will need to raise more than $70,000 to get the program started. Most of that funding will be coming from community donations, not tax dollars. Start-up costs for the K9 unit will require a specially equipped vehicle, as well as purchase and training of the dog. Burke has estimated initial startup costs at $70,600. After that, there will be annual costs for the dog such as food, veterinary care, training updates, fuel for the vehicle and vehicle insurance. Those costs are estimated at $9,145, with $4,745 coming from donations and $4,400 from Lititz borough funding.
“We have already had an incredible response,” says Burke, who is using all the communications tools at hand, including a GoFundMe page, social media like Facebook and in-store fund raising in Lititz shops and businesses.
As Burke adds, “We had $3,000 left over from when Officer Wolfe ran the K9 unit. So far we have around $4,000 or 7 percent of our goal.” That’s less than a week into the fundraising campaign. On Tuesday evening, the neighborhood at Locust and Fourth Avenues held their annual block party and raised money for the K9 program. In his announcement on the Lititz Borough Police Facebook page for the K9 Unit, Burke is enthusiastic.
“The Lititz Borough Police Department is excited to announce we have received approval from the Lititz Borough Council to reintroduce the K9 program!” writes Burke, noting that the previous program included K9 partners Duke and Reky for a 13-year span. The previous K9 program was supported one hundred percent by the generous donations of the community, and the new program will be the same.
“We are once again looking for partners to help provide funding to start and maintain this program. Any amount will go a long way and will be used in some way to advance this program,” says Burke, adding that the program probably won’t begin until 2019. Burke is a dog lover himself, and is looking forward to partnering with a a K9 police dog. Although the previous two police dogs were German Shepherds, the new police dog may or may not be a German Shepherd. Other dogs that often serve as police dogs include Dutch Shepherd, Belgian Malinois or mixed breed working dogs.
Burke is no stranger to training dogs. As a child, he grew up in a family that had German Shepherds. He trained seeing eye dogs through the 4H youth program, preparing them to take on the special challenge of serving as the eyes of a visually-impaired person.
“The police dog will live with me,” says Burke, noting that the two really will be K9 partners. Since borough council approved the plan, Burke has been busy getting word out. A few shops in Lititz have agreed to put out fundraising buckets at their store counters.
“We think this is a very worthwhile cause,” says Joe Desimone, who owns Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics at 41 S. Broad St. with his wife Judy and son Pete. “We are offering customers a twenty percent discount when they make a donation of $20 or more to the K-9 program through August 10.”
Other locations joining in the K9 fundraising include Roma Pizza at 54 E. Main St., McElroy’s Pharmacy at 100 E. Main St., and the Lititz Borough Police Department office at 7 S. Broad St. Burke hopes to add more.
The very first contribution came from the Lititz Leo Club, a branch of the Lititz Lions Club. As Burke notes, the Leos are a youth organization of Lions Clubs International, with LEO standing for Leadership, Experience and Opportunity.
Fundraising also includes the sale of Lititz Borough Police K-9 tee-shirts, available via the Lititz Borough Police K-9 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LBPDK9/posts/1336392509828772. There is also a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/LBPDK9.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
-
