Brubaker ready to take office

First Dem elected in a decade joins borough council

In the 2009 general election, a Democrat won a Lititz Borough Council seat for the first time in many years.

Flash forward to last week — exactly a decade later to the month — and history repeated once again.

David Brubaker, 72, a Democrat candidate from the 1st Ward, won by a seven-vote margin.

His victory was a shock to the historically Republican-rich local government that has dominated the Lititz area for years.

A resident of Spruce Street in Lititz since 1982, Brubaker was raised near Philadelphia and graduated from Upper Darby High School. Throughout his life, he’s earned eight degrees from six different universities, and has worked both as an association executive and a consultant.

His upcoming term will be the first time he’s held public office, but far from the first time he’s been in a leadership role.

“I’d say I have an extensive political background nonetheless,” he said. “For example, I once headed a national professional organization with offices on K Street in Washington, D.C. I represented thousands of members from all over the country — of all political persuasions. I represented a constituency, as do public officeholders. But I always avoided partisan politics because the organization had goals that cut across partisan politics and revolved around issues or policy-related goals.”

“There is no more political environment than running associations in Washington,” he added. “Everything is political, be it government requests for representatives to serve on commissions, or trying to change a federal law or get a new one passed.”

He has also worked extensively with the Chinese government, coordinating projects with both U.S. and Chinese government support.

“One must be a quick study to navigate the unique politics of the region,” he said about his time in that role. “Regardless of scope, politics is the human science; and at its base, doesn’t change much. It’s a question of distributing resources fairly.”

Brubaker has also worked in Manila on a number of projects, including studying the pollution of the Pasig River during a World Bank-funded project.

Locally, he’s also had the joy of experiencing the many events Lititz hosts each year. He cites the annual Fourth of July celebration as a favorite.

“It’s unique and it showcases our town and what it is capable of,” he said.

While he’s semi-retired, he still finds time to write and travel, as well as teach part-time at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

“Travel is a hobby and I have incorporated my travels to the Philippines with my writing,” he added.

When asked, Brubaker says that development is the biggest change he has seen in Lititz in the past decade.

“Lititz has developed rapidly, and some would say over-developed,” he said. “It has begun to attract a more diverse population and I think this is terrific for the future of our town.”

Looking to the future, Brubaker says that it’s this same growth that also presents the town’s largest challenge.

“We need to be careful in managing growth and providing opportunities for all of our people,” he said. “We need to be transparent and inclusive in our decision-making. All citizens need to be heard.”

While he may be the first of his kind on borough council in years, he predicts that this change in the local political tide will continue.

“In 10 years (or less), the Democratic party will be the dominant party in Lititz,” he said. “Having said that, I believe that local elected officials should not be partisan. We’re all looking to make

Lititz the best it can be, now and in the future. We might have slightly different visions of the future, but we should be able to work together for the benefit of all.”

Once he’s sworn in, Brubaker plans to keep a close eye on future planning, and where it might take Lititz next.

“What kind of Lititz do we want in 10 or 15 years, and how do we get there?” are questions he’s ready to work through.

“Lititz has made tremendous strides and really is an ideal town in many ways,” he added. “I don’t want anyone to get left out, or not heard as we discuss the future. I am particularly concerned about rising costs and lack of affordable housing. Given the changes coming in our society, we need to be inclusive, anticipatory and fair.”

