Broad-Lincoln deemed most dangerous Lititz intersection
What’s the most dangerous intersection in Lititz?
The Lititz Borough Police Department has released its annual list of intersections and streets with the highest number of accidents.
The most dangerous intersection in the borough is at North Broad Street and Lincoln Avenue, with a total of nine significant accidents in the past year.
Lititz Borough Police Chief Kerry Nye shared the updated list for 2016 at the Jan. 31 meeting of Lititz Borough Council.
The intersection that tops the list is well traveled by tractor trailers accessing industrial plants on Lincoln Avenue. The intersection has a no-turn-on-red light, due to limited visibility to the north on Broad Street.
The next most dangerous intersection in the borough is at South Broad and Orange Street, with six accidents in 2016. The third most dangerous is at Water Street and East Main Street, near the Lititz Moravian Church, where there is limited visibility turning from Water to Main Street. There were four accidents reported at that intersection.
As for dangerous blocks in Lititz Borough in 2016, the 700 block of South Broad Street topped the list with 15 accidents. The first block of East Main Street was second with 13 accidents. The first block of North Broad Street had eight accidents and the 100 block of South Broad Street had six accidents. All of the most dangerous blocks are highly congested, especially during morning and evening rush hours.
“These are areas where we need to enforce regulations in an effort to improve safety,” said Nye.
Nye also joined Lititz Borough Council in welcoming the 11th junior council member, Collin Kauffman.
Nye noted that the Warwick High School senior is currently doing Open Campus through the high school with the Lititz Borough Police Department.
Kauffman is a life-long resident of Lititz and is involved in several organizations at Warwick High School, including the Civics Club, the LinkCrew service organization and the National Business Honors Society. During his term as junior council member, he will be able to tour borough facilities and get a first-hand awareness of local government.
As junior council member, Kauffman will be bringing a young perspective to the borough council, reporting on issues of relevance as the previous 10 junior council members have done. They are not voting members of borough council.
In his first report as junior council member, Kauffman noted that the high school will be holding a dodgeball event during the Fire & Ice Festival on Feb. 19. Proceeds from dodgeball will go toward the new Harmony Park for children with disabilities. The high school will also raise funds for the MiniThon for research into childhood cancer at their Talent Show on Feb. 25.
Borough Council approved lifting the one-year probation period for the borough’s two newest police officers, Cameron Burke and Tyler Weinoldt. Both officers have successfully completed their first year as officers.
“These are two very fine young officers, who have been trained very well,” said borough council president Karen Weibel.
Borough Council also approved the purchase of a 2017 Ford Explorer for the police department.
Three requests for handicapped parking spaces were OKed, including one for a woman who was injured in a serious car accident.
Special event permits were granted for the 25th annual Sauder Easter Egg Run on April 15 from 7 to 9 a.m. and the Lion’s Club Car Show on Aug. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. Both events will require some street closures.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Lititz Borough municipal beat for the Record Express.
