Bridge Open
Great news: Route 322 in the vicinity of Hammer Creek in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, was reopened to traffic at around 6 a.m. this morning. This is the portion of Route 322 between Speedwell Forge Road and Pumping Station Road.
More information is available here: https://www.penndot.gov/regionaloffices/district-8/pages/details.aspx?newsid=813
