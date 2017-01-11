- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
Breakfast in Brickerville
Baron Stiegel Lions keep winter bellies warm four Sundays a year
Four times a year, in November, January, February and March, a crew of volunteers spends a good part of a Saturday setting up the Brickerville Fire Hall for a community breakfast. The next day, starting at 5 a.m., those volunteers, all members of the Baron Stiegel Lions Club, start cooking a breakfast for their friends and neighbors and anybody else with an appetite and $9.50.
This has been going on for a little more than 25 years, and the Lions apparently do a bang up job of feeding the multitudes, because 300 to 400 people usually come through the door to chow down on all-you-can-eat eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes plain, fried potatoes with sausage gravy or fried potatoes with creamed chipped beef. Plus doughnuts, baked goodies and specialty items. Coffee. Juice. Toast. And fruit salad, if you’ve got just a little room left.
Roy Estes is a long-time Lion and past-president of the Baron Stiegel club. We caught up with him as he was chatting with breakfast regulars Tom and Fay Huber. Estes said the breakfasts began in the early 1990s with a simple pancake affair, and they just got bigger and bigger.
Estes is also temporary custodian of the club’s brand spanking new, big orange food trailer, which hits the local fair circuit in the fall and other events throughout the year. When the people can’t come to the food, the Lions take the food to the people.
Proceeds from the Baron Stiegel Lions’ enterprise and hard work benefit dozens of causes in the community and beyond, from the Brickerville and Mt. Airy fire companies to an annual senior citizen banquet.
The next two Baron Stiegel Lions breakfasts will be held Feb. 5 and March 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents of Clay and Elizabeth Townships interested in joining the Baron Stiegel Lions Club can call Craig Merkey for more information, at 406-7056.
Dick Wanner is a staff writer and photographer for the Record Express. He welcomes reader feedback and story tips at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.
