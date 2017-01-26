Home   >   News   >   This Braidy didn’t get to the Super Bowl

This Braidy didn’t get to the Super Bowl

By on January 26, 2017

 

Braidy Weiler pays the price for skipping his fantasy football draft. He was a popular attraction on North Broad Street Saturday afternoon. Of course, the Record Express opted to do a slight edit to the sign for publication. Photo by Steve Seeber.

Everybody seemed to be enjoying Braidy Weiler’s public humiliation Saturday afternoon … even Braidy.

As a punishment for finishing in last place in his fantasy football league, he had stand along a busy North Broad Street with a bright pink sign that spelled out his fantasy inadequacy.

Truck drivers were honking horns, passersby were cheering him on with good-natured ribbing, and at least one mom asked if she could get a photo of her kids with the “loser.” The owner of Bruno’s even stopped by to give Braidy a free sub coupon as a consolation prize.

His buddies, all members of the Lititz Bangers Fantasy Football League, were nearby enjoying every moment.

Alex Chapis, league commissioner, pointed out that Braidy missed most of the player draft in August, opting to go on a date instead of solidifying the back end of his lineup. As a result, most of his team was selected by computer auto draft. This meant Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon would be a regular starter on Braidy’s team, which was creatively named “Braidy’s Team.”

McKinnon’s 539 yards and two rushing touchdowns weren’t much help this year, nor were the sub-par seasons of Braidy’s top two players, wide receiver A. J. Green and quarterback Cam Newton. Toss in Eagles running back Ryan Matthews as a third overall selection and you’ve got a last place fantasy team and a pink sign with your name on it.

Braidy was a good sport about the whole thing, and it wasn’t all bad. He said skipping the draft party for his date was worth it.

According to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, 33 million people play fantasy football each year. The Lititz Bangers is made up of a group of close friends who graduated from the Warwick High School classes of 2010, 2011 and 2012. They include Adam Chapis, Alex Sieber (this year’s winner), Ryan Wiegand, Jordan Sheckart, Christian Will, Daulton Young, Zac Risser, Derek Fry, Kris Cullen, and of course Braidy Weiler.

Stephen Seeber is the associate editor of the Record Express. He can be reached at sseeber.eph@lnpnews.com or 721-4423.

