Borough council welcomes new junior member

Closing ceremony for Warwick Little League planned Oct. 29

Lititz Borough Council welcomed its newest junior council member Tuesday evening.

Tabitha Delmont, a Warwick High School junior, joined council as the 12th non-voting member in a tradition that goes back more than 10 years. The 16-year-old will serve for an entire year.

That is a change recommended by Mayor Timothy Snyder, in order to give junior council members a full breadth of experience through the seasons. In the past, junior council members served six-month terms, or less.

Delmont is the daughter of Lisa and Andy Delmont. She is a member of the Warwick High School tennis team, the Hype poster organization, PALS working with special needs students, the Civics Club, and the Spanish Honor Society. She was recommended for the position by Civics Club advisor and history teacher Paul Castellitto.

“I am looking forward to learning how government works,” said Delmont, adding that she is hoping to bring a young perspective to Lititz Borough Council.

Officer Heise completes probation

Police officer Andrew Heise was approved as a permanent full-time police officer, after having completed his probationary period. Heise joined the Lititz Borough Police Department in June 2016. Since then he also served in the Pennsylvania National Guard, and rejoined the department following his service.

A 2010 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Heise earned his degree in criminology at West Virginia University, then graduated from the Lackawanna College Police Academy. He is the son of Andrew and Leesa Heise, and grew up in Lititz.

Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye praised Heise as a fine, young officer who was doing good job.

Beer Fest

Nye also reported that the past weekend’s popular Beer Fest was a “top-notch” event seamlessly run by the Lititz Ambucs as a fundraiser for the ambulance association and numerous community organizations.

“There were zero issues, except for the heat,” reported Nye. “It went very well.”

Little League

Another community event that was discussed was the upcoming closing of the Warwick Little League 2017 season on Oct. 29 at the Wilbur Fields. This will mark the last season for the Little League to be on the long-time fields, which are slated for a 55-plus development.

The Little League event will include a car show, carnival and movie night. All players, former players, and families are invited to join the festivities, which begin at noon.

Other community events

Council approved several other events, including the Nov. 17 Venture Lititz Extraordinary Give in front of the General Sutter Inn.

With the holiday season approaching, council OK’ed a Nov. 30 grand opening for decorated house lights on Laurel Lane. This will also feature a live concert and the first display of the dramatic holiday lights set up by James Motz each season.

The Dec. 7 Carol Sing at the Moravian Church Square, sponsored by the Lititz Historical Foundation, was also approved.

School safety

Chief Nye requested that four parking spaces at the Lititz Elementary School be signified as no parking in the morning and afternoon when children are coming to and leaving from school. Nye reported that the change would allow buses to move through the area more safely.

Another safety concern that was addressed was a request from new Kissel Hill Elementary School crossing guard Marilyn Thompson, who is concerned about speeding at her school crossing. The Landis Valley Road crossing is located halfway in Lititz Borough and halfway in Warwick Township. Nye will be working with Warwick School District to improve safety at the crossing. PennDOT will need to conduct a traffic study in order to approve flashing lights and other traffic and crossing improvements.

Sutter parking

A designated loading and unloading zone in front of the General Sutter Hotel was approved. Those using the area on East Main Street will be allowed to park for 20 minutes or less while making deliveries to the Sutter and Bulls Head Pub or for hotel guests who are checking in or checking out with baggage. Vehicles parked in that area have been creating congestion problems.

Tree ordinance

The final draft of the Shade Tree Commission ordinance was accepted by Lititz Borough Council with revisions based on previous meetings. Among the updates are definitions of trees, permission to prune and trim without permitting, and liability for trees. The ordinance will be advertised prior to its final approval.

Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Lititz Borough municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.