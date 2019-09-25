Borough council shuffle

Hain resigns, Mejia joins as junior member

Lititz Borough Council welcomed two new members, said goodbye to another, and added a new police officer at its meeting on Sept. 24.

Scott Hain, who joined council in January 2012, resigned from council due to his relocation out of the borough.

“Scott and I have worked together for a lot of years and I will miss serving with him,” said Council President Shane Weaver. “He was a very active and valuable member of council, who committed countless hours to serve Lititz Borough.”

Several people have expressed interest in filling Hain’s seat. Anyone living in the 1st Ward who is interested in serving can send a letter of interest to the borough.

It was Ken Mobley’s second borough council meeting after being sworn into office in August. Mobley is filling John Bear’s remaining term, after Bear left office because he had moved from the borough.

Mobley has worked at Four Seasons Produce for 20 years and is retiring. He is heading up the subcommittee for finances and water and wastewater services.

Brand new to Lititz Borough Council was junior council member Isabel Mejia. The 16-year-old Warwick High School junior is the daughter of Jennifer and Ramon Mejia. She was involved in Warwick’s High School civics day and decided to apply for the position as the junior council member in order to learn more about government and public service.

She was selected by Mayor Tim Snyder to fill the position, which was started many years ago and gives students the opportunity to represent the younger citizens of the community. The junior council member is a non-voting position. Mejia is a member of Warwick’s cross country team, swim team, Unite club, yearbook committee, National Spanish Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and National Business Honor Society. She plans to study abroad in Spain for her senior year, and hopes to pursue a career in medicine, international law, or international business.

Lititz Borough Council made one of the borough’s newest police officers an official member of Lititz Borough Police. Sam Habbershon, 24, was approved as a permanent police officer following his year-long probationary period.

A lifelong resident of Lititz, Habbershon graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School and the police academy at Harrisburg Area Community College. He was previously a part-time police officer in Hummelstown. He also serves as a volunteer with the Lititz Fire Company, which he has done since he was 16.

