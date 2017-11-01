Bewitched at Bonfield
This crossing guard adds character to her job
There was a witch at the intersection of Rome Road and Oak Street on Halloween, but you can be assured that she was a good witch.
A very good witch.
The witch in question is Betty Loose. She has been a crossing guard in front of John R. Bonfield Elementary School for 12 years. Every morning around 7:30 a.m. and every afternoon around 2:30 p.m., Betty Loose is at her appointed post to make sure students get to and from school safely.
“I just love the children and saying hello to everyone. I feel like they are my kids,” says Loose, who at 80 has one daughter, one granddaughter, and three great-grandchildren.
On holidays, like Halloween, Loose likes to dress up for her duties. On Tuesday, she was a witch, complete with a long black dress, black shoes, a fluttery scarf, a lighted pumpkin necklace, and a tall brimmed witch’s hat with feathers and a veil full of tiny spiders.
She also prepares treats for her young charges, nearly 50 of them. The weekend before Halloween, she was busily filling the decorated plastic bags with candy and other goodies.
“It’s a treat for me to do this. I like to see the children happy,” says Loose.
She also likes to see drivers looking happy, as she waves and greets each one with a big hello and a “good morning.” They pretty much all wave back.
Halloween isn’t the only holiday that inspires Loose to dress up. She wears a bunny suit for Easter and hands out Easter basket bags. At Christmas, she is Mrs. Claus with treats. She wears red, white and blue for Veterans Day, and a green hat and green shoes for St. Patrick’s Day.
Whatever she wears, it has to go with her neon green safety vest and big bold red STOP sign.Loose first decided to apply as a crossing guard when she saw an ad in the Lititz Record Express. Her husband had recently passed away and she thought being with children would cheer her up. Retired from Woodstream after 32 years, she was also looking for something to keep busy.
Loose likes to stay active. A veteran, she served in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) back in 1950s, and was stationed in Germany with a medical unit, and then at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
After her interview with current Police Chief Kerry Nye (he was Sgt. Nye at the time), Loose was hired and has been out in front of Bonfield Elementary every morning and afternoon.
“The kids love it. The adults love it. And I love it,” says Loose. “I get to see the children grow up from kindergarten to sixth grade. And they grow up fast.”
Those who pass by have noticed the school crossing guard and her festive outfits.
“She has been at the intersection of the school driveway since my son started kindergarten there, and he is now a sophomore at Penn State. I wave to her every morning on my way to work,” says Jeanne Wise. “I have watched her for years, in every type of weather imaginable, wave and smile to every car that passes by and to every child. She deserves a big thank you from the community.”
Thanks, Betty, and Happy Halloween!
Betty Loose is one of 11 dedicated crossing guards that serve the students of the Warwick School District.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She can be reached at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura Knowles
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Long-term friendships responsible for awesome wedding gift
When Lititz resident Jesse Eshelman went to the Lititz Lions...
-
Bewitched at Bonfield
This crossing guard adds character to her job There was...
-
Cavalcade of Cuteness
A big crowd bundled up and lined East Main Street...
-
A moment she ‘will never forget’
McKenzie Cossette was crowned Warwick High School’s homecoming queen during...
-
Press box legends: Dussingers celebrate 40 years behind the mic
William Dussinger doesn’t recall the exact roots of his catch...
-
Local interest in Tuesday’s election
School board and township supervisor seats up for grabs While...
-
Hempfield outlasts Warwick in L-L finals
The Warwick girls volleyball team picked a great time to...
-
Long-term friendships responsible for awesome wedding gift
When Lititz resident Jesse Eshelman went to the Lititz...
-
Bewitched at Bonfield
This crossing guard adds character to her job There...
-
Cavalcade of Cuteness
A big crowd bundled up and lined East Main...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Paul Dufficy says:
-
Dottie Lebo says:
-
Evan Golieb says: