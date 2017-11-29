The signature stars are up around the downtown light posts; so is the crèche on the square. And Santa’s mailbox has already been set up in Lititz Springs Park.

The first few weeks of December in Lititz are always a flurry of holiday activity. Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

Santa’s Mailbox — After Thanksgiving, Santa’s mailbox was placed at the welcome center outside the train station at Lititz Springs Park. Through Dec. 16, Warwick High School Interact Club elves will be regularly checking the mail for Santa, and kids who participate can expect a response, if they provide a name and return address on their letter.

Concert and Motz Lights — Performer Judy Pancoast will bring her House on Christmas Street Charity Tour to the home of Christmas decorating enthusiasts Rich and Wendy Motz, 659 Laurel Ave., on Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. The event will debut the couple’s 2017 display. The outdoor concert is free, and refreshments will be served. Donations will be accepted for the Lititz Fire Company.

Christmas Bazaar — Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, will be hosting a Christmas craft bazaar and cookie sale on Friday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wolfe Auditorium welcome center. Cookies will be sold for $4 a pound.

Christmas in the Park — Christmas in the Park is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m., in Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St.

Master of Ceremonies Dr. Ryan Berardi will be opening the celebration this year, followed by Pastor Eric Landram of the Lititz Church of the Brethren delivering the Christmas prayer. Lititz Mayor Tim Snyder and other special guests will also be in attendance.

A prelude by the Lititz Moravian Trombone Choir, The Warwick High School production companies and concert choir, under the direction of Debra Kline-Smith, and new this year, music students from Lititz Elementary, will spread the cheer through their vocal talents, leading the community in a variety of traditional carols.

A highlight of the evening is the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Each adult attendee will be given a candle upon arriving, and by the end of the evening the park will be twinkling with candles, luminaries, and Lititz’s hometown Christmas tree.

The community is reminded that this is a season for giving. Non-perishable edibles will be collected at the train station as a food drive, conducted for the Warwick/Lititz Community Chest.

Friendship Pageant — Friendship Community will host a free Christmas program of music and drama at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens St., Manheim, on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

Vespers — Linden Hall invites the Lititz community to its annual Vespers at the Lititz Moravian Church on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The program features sacred and secular Christmas music performed by traditional and a cappella choirs, the bell choir, full orchestra, and instrumental ensembles, as well as congregational hymns and readings.

The doors open at 7 p.m. for an organ, bell, and saxophone prelude. There is also a performance just for the Linden Hall community, including students, parents, and alumnae, on Thursday at 7:30.

Christmas Bazaar — Brunnerville United Methodist Church, 517 Pine Hill Road, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 717-626-0109 for more details.

Christmas Bazaar — Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E. 28th Division Hwy., will hold its annual Christmas bazaar Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 717-627-2202 to find out more.

Merry Lititz Christmas — Have Yourself a Merry Lititz Christmas is now in its ninth year. This much-loved and well-attended event is geared for children age 10 and under, and kids with special needs age 18 and under. It all happens in downtown Lititz from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are slated to show up via firetruck at around 10:30 a.m. after a ride through town. They will set up camp inside Lititz Elementary School to greet visitors.

The school, at 20 S. Cedar St., will be a hub of activity again this year. A Tiny Town Castle will be set up in the gym for kids to play on. Returning will be the mini carousel, a magic show, and a Christmas carnival with prizes. Ryeland Harp Ring will provide entertainment in the cafeteria where craft stations will be set up.

Troop 44 will have a fire pit for roasting marshmallows set up in the parking lot at Wilbur Chocolate’s store. They’ll also be serving funnel cakes. Don’t be surprised to find many other opportunities for free refreshments sprinkled around town.

A huge part of Merry Lititz Christmas will be a downtown-wide scavenger hunt, organized by Venture Lititz’s new executive director, Holly DeKarske. The scavenger hunt, which starts at the train station in Lititz Springs Park, will take participants to a myriad of Main and Broad Street businesses, marked by balloons, and has a capacity of 450 kids, on a first come, first served basis.

More detailed information about this event can be found on pages A6 and A7 of this edition.

Advent Tea — A free, drop-in Advent tea will be held Dec. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, in the Brothers’ House. Call 717-626-8515 to learn more.

‘Season For Wishes’ — Lititz’s CoJoMotion Dance Company will present “A Season for Wishes,” to raise funds for Make-A-Wish, on Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. at Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster. To order $15 advance tickets call 717-560-4000. Tickets cost $20 at the door, but the event usually sells out.

Choral Concert — Voices of the Valley, the Lebanon Valley College alumni chorus, will perform a Christmas concert Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave. A free will offering will be accepted.

‘This Christmastide’ — Lancaster Chamber Singers will present a holiday concert entitled “This Christmastide,” Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 36 Church St., Rothsville. To purchase a ticket, visit lancasterchambersingers.org.

Christmas in Manheim — Neighboring Manheim has a cornucopia of holiday activities planned Dec. 1 through 3, from a Santa Run and Holiday Crossings, to a Tour of Homes and tree lighting in Market Square. Details can be found at lititzrecord.com/manheim/christmas-in-manheim.

If your church or organization is planning a public holiday event, send details to the Lititz Record at mhunnefield.eph@lnpnews.com. We’ll include your event in our community calendar and in upcoming editions.