Beer Fest tickets go on sale Saturday

By on June 27, 2018

If you snooze you will most definitely lose.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday for the the 5th Annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest held Sunday, Sept. 30, in downtown Lititz.

This event, which in the past has sold out quickly, is presented by the Lititz AMBUCS in partnership with WCAA and consists of one session, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m., June 30 on its website lititzcraftbeerfest.com.

Event organizers have made more tickets available for the festival by expanding the beer fest onto Broad Street.

Organizers say they’ve also invited more breweries, will raise more money for charities, and create more memories in 2018. Tickets are $45 per person. As always, designated drivers are free.

All of the proceeds from the Lititz Craft Beer Fest are used for charitable purposes by the Lititz AMBUCS in support of their mission — providing mobility and independence for people with disabilities — through donations to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations. To date, Lititz Craft Beer Fest has raised and donated more than $230,000 to charitable organizations.

Last year’s event held on Sept. 24, raised more than $61,000 after expenses.

