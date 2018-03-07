Barrett named Warwick Township assistant manager

Warwick Township Supervisors welcomed the township’s new assistant manager at the Feb. 21 meeting.

Patrick Barrett officially began his duties as assistant township manager on Feb. 12. He will be assisting long-time township manager Daniel Zimmerman in his responsibilities in managing township business.

A resident of Ephrata, Barrett has 15 years of municipal experience, having previously served as borough manager for Highspire Borough near Harrisburg for three years.

He served in code enforcement at Highspire and as township manager for West Earl Township for 12 years.

Barrett graduated from Penn State University with a degree in humanities and business. He has also worked in the ministries for the Lancaster County Council of Churches and as a volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), representing children’s best interests in the court system.

“I am very excited to be working here in Warwick Township,” said Barrett. “I am particularly interested in sustainability in the township, and I think Warwick Township has done a wonderful job in the areas of managing development and preserving our agricultural heritage.”

In other business, interim public works supervisor Jason Minnich reported that signage is now up for the Dean Saylor Memorial Park off Newport Road, which was previously known as the Linear Park. Saylor was public works supervisor at the time he unexpectedly passed away last fall. Saylor had been instrumental in establishing the park named in his memory.

Minnich also reported that the wet winter had created several sinkholes in the area, and road crews had been busy filling the holes that had opened up near and along roadways. They have also been busy preparing the rails to trail path with grubbing and preparing to lay the stone base for the trail extension. Trimming of trees along roadways is underway, in preparation of spring paving.

Supervisors approved a request for the 29th Annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy on May 13, which runs along Route 222 and partly through Warwick Township. They also Ok’d

a request for the 2018 Pedal to Preserve on June 2. Three fishing-related events were approved for the Riparian Park, including the Lititz Sportsman’s Association’s Kids Fishing Day on March 31, the Family Fishing Day on May 27, and the Special Needs Fishing Day on June 2. A request from the Thoroughbred Terrace Development for a yard sale and traffic arrangements was approved for Saturday April 7.

At the township’s Feb. 7 meeting, supervisors approved the revised final plan for United Zion Retirement Community, prepared by RGS Associates. They also approved a request for reduction of a letter of credit for Lititz Reserve Phases 5 and 6, and for the Whitmer Tract. A resolution was approved authorizing Warwick Township to participate in co-operative bidding and procurement of road work.

