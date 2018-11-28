Balsbaugh named principal of Bonfield Elementary
Warwick School District welcomed a new principal to John R. Bonfield Elementary School at the Nov. 20 meeting of the Warwick School Board.
For Amy Balsbaugh, her appointment to Bonfield is a homecoming to the Warwick School District. She was a music teacher at Lititz Elementary School for nine years. She then joined the Elizabethtown School District and served as principal at East High Street Elementary School for four and a half years. Balsbaugh and her family live in the Lititz area. Her educational background includes a bachelor of science degree from Penn State University where she was a Schreyer Honors Scholar, and a master of music education degree from West Chester University. She received her principal certification from Penn State University.
“I am thrilled to be back in Lititz,” said Balsbaugh. “Thank you so much for this opportunity.” The school board had their own thanks to offer at the meeting held two days before Thanksgiving. The Warwick Education Foundation presented the Warwick School District with a grant for $66,668 for elementary school computer lab transformation.
Daniel Doremus and Barb Mobley of the Warwick Education Foundation made the presentation for funding that will provide students with 21st century computer lab upgrades that will allow them to have hands-on opportunities for video productions, learning computer programming, and virtual learning for experiences such as soaring like an eagle or flying through space like an astronaut.
“The funds will go to all four elementary schools,” said Doremus.
Superintendent April Hershey thanked the community for its continued support for the Warwick School District and its students, teachers, staff and families following the tragic Oct. 26 car accident that claimed the lives of two high school students as they were heading home after school and hit by a woman driver. Juniors Jack Nicholson and Meghan Keeney died after the accident and a third student, Rylan Beebe, is recovering from his injuries.
In personnel matters, the Warwick School Board approved the appointment of Jonathan Taylor as a long-term substitute elementary guidance counselor at John Beck Elementary School, replacing Colleen Heckman who received a change of status.
They also approved the appointments of Gretchen Bender as elementary music director as John Beck Elementary School and Eric Jeanes as head girls lacrosse coach at Warwick High School.
An out-of-the-country volunteer trip was approved for high school students and staff to Outreach 360 English Teaching Site, in Monti Cristi, Dominican Republic from Nov. 23-30, 2019. Students will observe the school system, learn the history of the region and provide community service through teaching English in local schools while being immersed in Hispanic language and culture.
Two board members, Michael Landis and Millard Eppig voted Nay, while the other seven board members voted in favor of the trip. Several Sunday-use requests were approved, including Warwick Girls’ Soccer Program to use the high school large gym Jan. 6-Feb. 23, 2019; the Five Star Swim Club to use the middle school parking lot on Jan. 13- Feb. 10, 2019 for the Five Star Carnival/Cup; and Five Star Swim Club to use the middle school cafeteria on March 17, 2019 for an Ice Cream Social/Awards Banquet.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She can be reached at lknowles21@gmail.com.
