ArtsFest plans adjusted due to heavy rain
ArtsFest, set for this Saturday, has had to make some changes due to weather.
GOOD NEWS: The event is now completely free!
THE REST OF THE NEWS:
Because of the amount of rain that fell on the Park’s grounds this week and with more expected throughout the evening, the “Arts Fest, featuring the Lancaster Symphony” day-long event’s schedule planned for this coming Saturday is altered as follows:
• All events previously planned from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Lititz Springs Park are canceled. These events and activities include: the KidZone, local artisans, musical performances and food trucks.
• The fireworks following the symphony are also canceled.
This adjustment in the Arts Fest’s planned activities is necessary in order to limit the significant amount of foot traffic expected in the grassy areas of the park.
We are happy to report, however, that the following performances will go at the Park as previously scheduled – and now, at NO CHARGE to the public:
• The Lititz Community Band and Chorus will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the Oehme Gazebo.
• The Red Rose City Chorus will perform beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Band Shell.
• The Lancaster Symphony will begin their performance at 8:10 p.m. at the Band Shell.
The Arts Fest/July 4th Committees sincerely apologize for this late notice, but the health of Park is paramount.
Tim Reedy
Arts Fest & July 4th Celebration Chair
