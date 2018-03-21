Airbnb biz told to close
Warwick Township’s zoning code has no provision to allow non-owner-occupied, single-family dwellings for use as Airbnb-type rental where owners rent cottages, houses and rooms on a short-term basis
The chalet-style cottage near Zook’s Mill covered bridge on the Cocalico Creek has attracted guests for special getaways to Lancaster County for years.
However, that is likely to change.
After purchasing the cottage from friends last year, Dale and Debra Hershey upgraded and renovated the three-bedrooms, one-bath property offered for short-term guest rentals through Airbnb, HomeAway, and Facebook.
Located at 1049 Log Cabin Road in Warwick Township, the Covered Bridge Cottage is often praised for its “serene beauty” and “quiet charm.”
The cottage was nearly always rented by families, couples, and cousins, even on chilly February weekends during the five months the Hersheys have owned it — under the name of Log Cabin Holdings LLC, the owners said.
However, following a complaint by a neighbor, the couple learned from zoning officer Tom Zorbaugh that short-term rentals of non-owner-occupied, single-family dwellings are not compliant with Warwick zoning laws.
Faced with a shutdown of its short-term rental cottage business, Log Cabin Holdings scheduled a March 14 zoning board hearing for an explanation.
The couple initially did not apply for a special exception to allow a B&B or a variance to the owner-occupied provision.
After the zoning board ruled the zoning officer acted correctly, the Hershey’s attorney requested a special exception for a use not provided for. The zoning hearing board also ruled against granting a special exception.
The board ruled it would mail its official decision to the Hersheys within 45 days and they will have the option to appeal that decision within another 30 days.“We were very disappointed about the decision made by the zoning hearing board,” said Dale Hershey, who lives in Strasburg. “We have not yet decided about whether or not we will appeal.”
The Hersheys can continue renting the property until they exhaust their appeal time.
The board said Warwick Township has no provision for the popular Airbnb-type accommodations which cottages, houses and rooms that are rented out on a short-term basis for a weekend, a week or maybe longer.
The homeowner promotes the rental via various websites and arranges with guests to visit their short-term rental.
Log Cabin Holdings, along with renting online, employs a person to handle reservations, greet guests, and guide them as need be. The Hersheys also arrange for cleaning and trash pickup at Covered Bridge Cottage.
Because the property had operated as a guest house since 2011 — long before they purchased it — the Hersheys were stunned by the decision.
Though such rentals are prohibited, short term rentals “operate under the radar” all over the county, Zorbaugh said.
And while many families may rent out a cottage on their farm or a room over the garage, most zoning officers only pursue such violations when a complaint is filed.
Wade Hartz, who works in real estate business, objected to the short-term cottage rental.
He acknowledged the property was well cared for and maintained by the Hersheys. In an unrelated matter, Hartz expressed that he was upset about a shed that had previously been on the property, but had been removed long before the Hersheys purchased the cottage.
While Airbnbs may seem like a new trend, they are not, said Zorbaugh. They’ve been around in Lancaster County for many years, as local people open their homes to visitors.
“There is usually not a problem, unless we get a complaint,” said Zorbaugh, which is what happened with the Hersheys’ cottage.
Hartz, of neighboring 1015 Log Cabin Road was unhappy to see different cars in the driveway and felt that the rotation of guests “lacked stability” for the rural neighborhood. Visitors would sometimes walk around the covered bridge and take pictures.
Hartz claimed that some guests explored the nearby barn, creating a liability. He filed a complaint, which led to the zoning board hearing.
At one point during the hearing, Hartz suggested that the Hersheys could move into the house themselves or sell it. Then he told them, “All things come to an end.”
Unless they win on appeal, the Hersheys will have two options.
They could move into the house — but they already have a home in Strasburg — or sell it as a single-family dwelling.
A third option, but perhaps not realistic, is it may also be possible to rent the cottage on a longer term basis, of a month or longer.
“We already have rentals lined up well into the spring and summer,” said Hershey. “We will have to figure that out. We have done a lot of work on the cottage and people really love staying there.”
Hershey and his attorney Jonathan Hofstetter described the details of Covered Bridge Cottage and showed the zoning hearing board photographs of the exterior and interior. The cottage has room for five guests with a small kitchen, summer dining porch, front porch with a view of the covered bridge, a hot tub, and a fire pit. There is no smoking, no pets, no infants, and lights must be out by 11 p.m.
Hartz disputed that guests were families, noting that the Airbnb website had reviews from a girls’ weekend and a cousin’s reunion. The girls’ weekend reviewer was a middle-aged woman dressed conservatively. Most reviewers are families, as Hershey had indicated.
Hofstetter and his client will decide soon whether to appeal the decision.
“This isn’t the only controversial case coming up for zoning,” said Zorbaugh.
Next up will be a request for a special exception or variance for a tiny home, one of the latest trends in small, economic homes that are mobile. That case is expected to be heard in April.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
