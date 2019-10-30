Home   >   News   >   A whole jack-o’-lantern of fun!

By on October 30, 2019

The weather could not have been better on Monday evening for the Lititz Lions’ annual Halloween Parade, which kicked off at 7 p.m. on Main Street in Lititz.

People of all ages got into the act as characters from all across the entertainment spectrum marched down the street. Seen were mimes, ghosts, butterflies, princesses, pumpkins, football players, and everything else in between.

Master of ceremonies Mark Hough kept the party rolling, and warmed up the crowd before the event by spinning some rockin’ tunes. While eager attendees awaited the parade to start, many took the liberty of dancing on the sidewalks.

And you can’t talk about a Halloween parade without mentioning candy. Let’s just say there was lots of it–and something to tempt every palate from chocolate to licorice. Many children even donned costumes to add to the atmosphere of the celebration. Photos by Kirk Neidermyer.

 

Taking home third place in the children’s division was Quinn Fotiou , who was adorned as a genie on a flying carpet.

 

Alexander Ewing captured first place in the children’s division for his portrayal of an astronaut riding in a rocket ship.

 

There was tone of candy to be had by both kids and even some adults.

 

Owned by Mike Schatzmann and Bob and Sandra Klein from Lititz, this take-off of the Beverly Hillbillies’ jalopy attracted a lot of attention Monday evening.

 

Even the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man got into the act on Monday evening in Lititz.

 

Pleasant View Communities entered a Toy Story theme float. Shown here are employees who made up the character of Slinky Dog from the popular film franchise.

 

 

