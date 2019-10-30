A whole jack-o’-lantern of fun!

The weather could not have been better on Monday evening for the Lititz Lions’ annual Halloween Parade, which kicked off at 7 p.m. on Main Street in Lititz.

People of all ages got into the act as characters from all across the entertainment spectrum marched down the street. Seen were mimes, ghosts, butterflies, princesses, pumpkins, football players, and everything else in between.

Master of ceremonies Mark Hough kept the party rolling, and warmed up the crowd before the event by spinning some rockin’ tunes. While eager attendees awaited the parade to start, many took the liberty of dancing on the sidewalks.

And you can’t talk about a Halloween parade without mentioning candy. Let’s just say there was lots of it–and something to tempt every palate from chocolate to licorice. Many children even donned costumes to add to the atmosphere of the celebration. Photos by Kirk Neidermyer.