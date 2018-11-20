A very special Christmas weekend Dec. 7-9
It’s that time of year again! It’s Christmas time in Lititz, and that means there’s lots of fun in store for the kids!
The season will officially kick off after Thanksgiving with Santa’s Mailbox, which will be placed at the Lititz Welcome Center in front of the Lititz Springs Park. Through mid-December, headed by Lisa Gleason, the Warwick High School’s Interact Club will be regularly checking the mail and forwarding it to Santa. Any children who want a response must provide a neatly-printed return address in their letter.
Then, on Friday Dec. 7, lots of people will be arriving in Lititz at 3 p.m. to hide decorated rocks all over downtown for the kids to find on Saturday. Would you like to help hide rocks? You “hide” them so that the kids can easily find them on places like window sills, on a light post, on a table, chair, etc. If you’re interested in participating, simply paint some rocks in a holiday theme (look online for examples–there are thousands of ideas), then seal them and let them “cure” until it’s time to hide them. Then on the back, paste a small note that says, “You have found a kindness rock. Post on Facebook. Keep or re-hide. Keep in mind, these do not need to be “works of art,” just “Christmassy.”
On Saturday, Dec. 8, everyone is invited to the new Lititz holiday event “Lititz Hometown Christmas,” which is geared for children age 10 and under and for kids with special needs age 18 and under. This will take place in downtown Lititz beginning with Santa and Mrs. Claus riding a fire truck through the town from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. They will then visit with the children at the Lititz Welcome Center from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each child will receive a small coloring book and small packet of crayons from Santa and a candy cane donated by Wilbur Chocolate. Please note that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back on Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to visit with the children. Caretakers are urged to bring their own cameras to take photos free of charge.
Also at the welcome center, the Lititz Kiwanis Club will offer their “Book Nook” from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each child will pick a free book to take home and enjoy. Later that day at Lititz Trinity Church, located at 44 E. Orange St., children are invited to be creative at a huge arts and crafts fest from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be a few “extras” there–a goodie bag for each child, face painting, balloons, a princess, a story reader elf, and more! Additionally, in town will be a marshmallow roast and funnel cakes thanks to Boy Scout Troop 44 (location to be determined).
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a downtown-wide scavenger hunt organized by Venture Lititz will take place in twenty of the downtown stores which will be marked by balloons. The scavenger hunt has a capacity of 450 children on a first-come, first-served basis.
Then on Sunday Dec. 9 from 4 til 7:30 p.m., everyone is invited to Lititz United Methodist Church’s seventh annual celebration, “Simply Christmas.” They will offer games, crafts, food, and a gift store so that little ones can pick a gift for their parents. Nothing they pick will cost them anything. There will also be Christmas Bingo, music, harp playing, entertainment, and so much more.
Enjoying these two separate events will henceforth, be Lititz’s new yearly Christmas tradition.
Should any other business, group, church, or organization wish to be a part of these festivities, please contact Kathy Blankenbiller on the “Lititz Hometown Christmas” Facebook at facebook.com/lititzhometownchristmas.
