A taste for every palate

More diverse dining choices are coming to Lititz.
A 1950s gourmet style-restaurant featuring a revisionist, upscale menu, Tony G’s American Diner & Pizza Kitchen is poised to open Sept. 3, north of the downtown at 18 Copperfield Circle at Warwick Center.
The eatery will employ 12.
Managed and owned by Anthony Giannini, Cody Thomas will serve as the executive chef and assistant vice president of the business which will feature not only pizza and burgers; but will also highlight international flair as well as street food–all under one roof.
“One of the things we’ve talked about and tried to do was a revisionist look at traditional Lancaster County cuisine,” Giannini said about the upcoming eatery.
“The main focus on what we are trying to do here is fresh, healthy, and fun,” Thomas added. “Everything is from scratch, it’s all fresh.”
“I think for the first time, in Lancaster County, or maybe the area, we’ll actually have a gourmet diner,” Giannini said. “Nothing is frozen.” “Except for our ice cream,” Thomas added, with a smile.
Mid-century decor will adorn the renovated space, which boasts lots of stainless steel, a jukebox, and rounded counter-style seating.
Thomas, a native of Lancaster County, graduated from the Pennsylvania School of Culinary Arts, earning a 4.0 grade point average.
As its name suggests, pizza will play a major part of the menu. In fact, the eatery funded an apprenticeship for Thomas in New York to mentor under two pizza masters who are 8-time world champions. Additionally, during training for his employees in Lititz, Giannini brought in world-champion winning Detroit pizza maker Shawn Randazzo to teach staff members the craft.
“I’m excited about it,” Thomas said of bringing his culinary knowledge to the local area. “After actually having world-class pizza for the first time, my eyes lit up. There’s nothing like it around here. Nothing at all.”
Through Randazzo, many of the employees received Detroit pizza maker certification.
Ice cream will also be featured including classics like sundaes, shakes and malts.
The restaurant will also feature an extensive selection of salads.
“With ours, they’re very well thought out, with lots of components to them,” Thomas said.
But that’s just the beginning.
“We have all kinds of specials lined up as far as international street foods go,” Thomas said.
He is especially looking forward to a falafel waffle — just one of the many signature dishes that will be available.
When asked what the goal of the establishment will be, Giannini’s thoughts turned to the town of Lititz.
“I want to see the community,” he said. “That’s what this is about. There’s nothing like it here which is why we made it. It’s a to-go place for the community. The events here will also be family-oriented, friendly, engaging.”
A room next door, which will be completed soon, will host special events and other gatherings in the future.
Tony G’s American Diner and Pizza Kitchen will open for breakfast and lunch on Sept. 3. By October, all three meals will be available. At that time, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Outside dining is also scheduled and a website will be launched soon.
Until then, for more information, Thomas can be reached at cody@whitehousegiftshop.com
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
