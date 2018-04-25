A mighty, mini, Mini-THON
For anyone who is not a night owl, there’s an alternative to the all-night Four Diamonds Mini-THON.
You might look at it as a mini version of the Mini-THON that raises thousands of dollars for children and their families who are facing childhood cancer.
The mini Mini-THON is open to the community and everyone is invited to join with Warwick High School students as they dance and play the night away on Friday, April 27. While the high school stay up all night, community members participating in the mini Mini-THON will get to go to bed. The mini version runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., while the all-nighter for students is from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“It’s not always easy to stay up all night for the Four Diamonds Mini-THON, so we wanted to have a version for the community,” says Carolyn Hoy, one of the Warwick High School teachers organizing the Mini-THON.
The other teachers are Lauren Sangrey, Julie Mowrer and Tish Jones, who are helping to arrange the evening of activities for both all-night participants and the mini participants.
Last year, Warwick High School raised more than $45,000 for Four Diamonds. The event is sponsored by the WHS UNITE Club and supported by other clubs, including Interact, Avedium, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, and Quiz Bowl.
For the mini Mini-THON, community participants will start off at the Warwick High School cafeteria. Donations will be accepted in cash or checks, that will go toward the Four Diamonds fund. Four Diamonds helps to fund children and their families, as their children undergo cancer treatment at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
Throughout the evening, there will be a bouncy jumping play area, dunk tank, Bricker’s French Fries food truck, food from Noodles and Company and beverages from Tropical Smoothie Café. There will be face painting, yard games and a Lu La Roe stand with clothing.
At 6:55 p.m., the Warriorettes dance team will perform. Families that have been helped by the Four Diamonds fund will speak at 7 p.m., and include the Zach Shiffer family, the Crystal Bryan family, the Dakota Miller family, and the Gabe Crouch family.
At 8 p.m., there are two activities from which to choose, a performance by Encore Dance Center or the student vs teachers basketball game in the small gym. At 9 p.m., there will be Minute-to-Win-It games for all ages and a performance by the Warwick High School Pep Band.
“We hope the whole community comes out to join us,” says Hoy.
To find out more about the Warwick High School Mini-THON, check out warwickminithon.com.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She can be reached at lknowles21@gmail.com.
