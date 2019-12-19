A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured German food, live entertainment and the opportunity to find unique holiday gifts from over two dozen vendors.
Like many other events hosted by the Liederkranz, this one is rooted in German heritage. In a tradition that dates to the 1500s, small- to medium-sized German towns hold Christkindlmarkets outdoors in the town square during the four weeks of Advent.
“Our goal is to share our cultural heritage with the community through this family-friendly event and give local artisans an opportunity to showcase their talents,” said Elise Bullington, chair of the event.
Vendors were located in the outdoor pavilion, and a tent erected to its side. Gift items included handcrafted soaps, painted slates, wrought iron items, hand-made wooden items including cutting boards, knitted winter wear, dog treats, jewelry, Moravian stars, linens, locally produced honey, baked goods and packaged German delicacies. Holiday wreaths and swags and other floral décor items were available for purchase. Magnets and cookbooks could be purchased at the Liederkranz stand.
Guests also had an opportunity to view performances from Christmas carolers, an accordion player, and the club’s dancers and singers. German food and beverages were also featured at the outdoor pavilion, and the German restaurant at the clubhouse offered a select menu for guests that preferred a sit-down dining experience.
“People seem to enjoy the delicious food and the Gluhwein (a traditional German mulled wine),” Bullington said. “It’s something you can only get locally at the Liederkranz.”
There was an opportunity for visits with Santa. Children were also invited to the clubhouse for crafts, including decorating gingerbread cookies (and of course, eating them), creating lanterns that were used later in the day for the processional to the tree, and natural ornaments for the tree. The ornaments will provide food for birds and other animals. A tree lighting and carol sing concluded the Christkindlmarkt activities.
Bullington said nearly 2,000 were expected to visit the Christkindlmarkt.
“Our club is run solely by volunteers,” she said. “Without them, events like this wouldn’t be possible.”
This was the second year that a shuttle bus was available to provide transportation to an offsite parking area. Judging from the number of people seen carrying packages, as well as the number of people in both the pavilion and clubhouse, the event was a success.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
