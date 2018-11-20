A hotel that ‘Rocks you to Sleep’
Lancaster County has long been viewed–some say stigmatized–as a tourist destination.
While that perception has grown in the past two decades, there has been at the same time significant investment in technology and out-of-the-box thinking bubbling out of local companies and business structures all around–especially in the Lititz area.
“It really doesn’t get the attention while it is all right here,” said Nimesh Shah, of As One Management, the managing partner of Hotel Rock Lititz and Per Diem restaurant. He spoke of Hotel Rock Lititz &tstr; mainly composed of companies TAIT, ATOMIC, Atomic, Pyrotek Special Effects and Stray Production Services–ability to fuse technology and tourism like no other, during the opening press preview Nov. 14.
Throughout the hotel are reminders of the hundreds of international rock shows, tours, and one-of-a-kind Rock Lititz glitz. Each company has one of the five floors themed to its live event specialties.
Photos throughout the hotel highlight some of Rock Lititz work such as the Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas, Michael Jackson, Rolling Stones, U2, Madonna, Taylor, Swift, and so many more developed, designed, and exported on the road from Lititz.
Tour pieces are incorporated in rooms where tables are made of stage flooring; the walls are lined with backstage passes of various shows; outside benches, rafters and lights are borrowed from former shows. The custom wallpaper, representing 40 years of shows with over 1,000 backstage passes, is displayed as an accent wall in many guestrooms, and road cases used to transport equipment on tours have been re-purposed as sliding doors in the rooms.
“Hotel Rock Lititz reflects the technology and creativity of the Rock Lititz Community’s businesses who serve the live event industry,” Shah said. “We are authentically showcasing what Lititz has been producing for the world.”
“Ultimately when we had to decide whether to build a property that was just like everything else out there or really introducing the idea of a new Lititz,” he said. “There is a significant pool of technology companies and creative minds responsible for many of the things you walked in and saw in the hotel today.”
Hotel manager Christina Turle proudly led a tour of the rooms (starting at $169.99), suites, lobbies, pool gym and the super hip penthouses with 10-foot doors and 12-foot ceilings that begins at $800 per night (prices will fluctuate). She said the hotel would attract both entertainment industry professionals traveling to Rock Lititz as well as local and visiting touristy guests.
“It’s actually going to be a mix, we are going to cater to a lot of folks coming into work in the Rock Lititz Community, the tour crews and of that nature but we are also here for everybody,” she said.
“We’re here for the community, for the travelers, the tourist, anyone looking for a place to come in and see what we have to offer.” “Backstage vibes” cut throughout the beautiful 92,000-square-foot building, including two penthouse suites, extended-stay units, conference rooms, gym, pool, and more. Located at 50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Hotel Rock Lititz’s 139 guestrooms include 81 deluxe king rooms, 40 deluxe double queen rooms, 16 king suites and two luxury penthouse suites with private elevator access, and Per Diem, a 110-seat “casual eclectic” restaurant and bar.
The hotel employs about 25 full- or part-time workers.The Per Diem bar and restaurant–named after a focus group featuring Rock Lititz traveling roadies who know a bit about daily funds used to pay for meals while on the road–is super hip in contemporary style.
Co-owner Josh Funk is harvesting local products such as black walnut used to make restaurant tables, as well as copper trim around part of the dining room. Funk, who moved back to Lancaster to buy Annie Bailey’s in 2013 with his brother, is part of TFB Hospitality. Funk said the restaurant has the look, feel and rock star hipness of the hotel. However, it will also line closely with its local roots applying local touches and ingredients from local vendors such as Rooster Street Butcher, Olio Olive Oils, Fox Meadows Creamery and Stoll & Wolfe Distillery and collaborating with up to 16 area farmers and providers.
“Having grown up in Lititz, we want to create the whole farm-to-table ubiquitous thing and we wanted to do it rock and roll,” he said. “You’ll see natural touches in there &tstr; taking natural items and using them in a way you never though before.”
Some interesting menu ideas include purple potato gnocchi served with local mushrooms, butternut squash, slow-roasted tomatoes, shallots, brown butter and herbs; arugula & butternut and beet and stracciatella (Italian soup containing eggs and cheese); and salmon and plantains (plantain salad and chimichurri). If you are in a dessert mood Per Diem’s Crème Brûlée or Whipped Ricotta and Berries are a top choice.
Funk said he hoped Per Diem becomes a destination restaurant for all Lancaster County.
The massive 15-foot bar intestinally specializes in varieties of bourbons and tequila. The Stoll & Wolfe Distillery in Lititz is working on a special bourbon for Per Diem. The bar serves only canned beers and eight taps. There will be a competition among Rock Lititz companies on the Pod 2 campus to sponsor the special “rolling tap” each year where the winning company will have the ability to make their own specialized tap.
“This year’s winner is Upstage Video – they came up with the idea so they have to sponsor it in the first time around,” Funk said. “Our goal in the future is to have an auction for the rolling tap every year and donate those proceeds to charity.”
There are 44 seats in the wide-open, high ceiling bar area with perfect acoustic established through specialized wood-gapped designed panels and foam insulation in the ceiling.
The decorum is a blend of modern contemporary and old farm house tables and chairs,” he said.
“They kind of scream modern farm house, they has that comfortable lived vibe but still with a certain kind of edginess,” Funk said. The angled cooper touches are meant to bring in the outside façade through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Because of its unique branding, Shah and his partners decided the hotel should be an independent, non-franchised facility.
“The whole property has been thoughtfully put together to reflect the soul of music and appreciate the work that helps make stars successful,” he said. “We want to tell our story our way.”
As an independent property, Hotel Rock Lititz has achieved affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, which is a global portfolio of independent hotels that maintain superior levels of service, amenities and customer satisfaction.
“Attaining status as a member of the Preferred Hotels and Resorts Connect Collection allows us to provide guests with a widely recognized loyalty program without being confined by traditional brand limitations,” Turley said.
Designed to serve business and leisure travelers at large, as well as the production crews and performers who rehearse at the nearby Rock Lititz Studio, the Hotel’s amenities include black-out curtains, soundproofing, room service and soaking tubs to soothe, for example, dancers’ aching muscles.
“We have paid special attention to details that all travelers will appreciate, including accommodations that are 25 percent larger than the typical hotel room,” said Turley, who adds that room rates will be competitive with local lodging properties.
Shan gave credit to the (90 percent) local companies who worked on the project including general contractors Pelger Engineering & Construction, Inc., Arthur Funk & Sons, and local interior designer Stephanie Kicera Design.
The project’s architect is Matt Sutter of SoL Harris/Day Architecture, North Canton, Ohio who designed the building’s unique façade of copper-and-composite panels that “fit together like a puzzle” on the five-story exterior.
The public is invited to a special Open House event for the Hotel, including tours of guestrooms on Sunday, December 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. “If you love rock n’ roll music, you will have to see it,” said Shah.
Patrick Burns is news editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 717-721-4455.
About by Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
A very special Christmas weekend Dec. 7-9
It’s that time of year again! It’s Christmas time in...
-
A hotel that ‘Rocks you to Sleep’
Lancaster County has long been viewed–some say stigmatized–as a tourist...
-
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, Manheim H.S. grad, legal secretary at Young & Young, avid reader
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 22, 2018
Audrey E. Rutt, 71, of Elizabethtown, went home to be...
-
Miriam M. Aldinger, 90, worked at Masonic Village, active with Swatara Hill COB, BV volunteer
Miriam M. Aldinger, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on...
-
A. Lorraine Dagen, 95, Rothsville H.S. grad, avid Lititz community volunteer, devoted to family
A. Lorraine Dagen, 95, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday,...
-
Robert A. Schroeder, 49, worked at Graham Engineering, championship football player, coach
Robert A. Schroeder, 49, of Lititz, and formerly of Northampton,...
-
A very special Christmas weekend Dec. 7-9
It’s that time of year again! It’s Christmas time...
-
A hotel that ‘Rocks you to Sleep’
Lancaster County has long been viewed–some say stigmatized–as a...
-
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, Manheim H.S. grad, legal secretary at Young & Young, avid reader
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
-
Joni Boyer says:
-
Jesse and Kathleen Bradley says: