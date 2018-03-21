A fresh palette
Vitaly Borisenko has been a working artist for only a year and a half.
He is already proving to be quite prolific in his work. Since September 2017, he has been painting nearly every day. He just finished painting 101… and counting.
“I got the idea to do a painting a day from the British painter Julian Merrow-Smith, who did a painting every day for his Postcard from Provence project,” says Borisenko.
The Russian-born artist who has lived in the Lititz area since 2014, decided to follow in Merrow-Smith’s footsteps with his version of postcards from Lititz. It was a way for Borisenko to hone his work and achieve a certain discipline in his daily painting.
“It gave me a specific goal. Each day I had to complete a painting,” says Borisenko, who started his task September 4 and completed his 30th painting October 4.
After that, Borisenko worked every day or two, taking some time off during the holidays. As of March 10, he had reached painting one-hundred and was beginning on one hundred and one. He has managed to sell almost half of them.
Borisenko, 29, paints in oils. He is entirely self-taught, learning his art through books and other artists. He never even painted with oils until four years ago, when he got interested in oil painting and ordered his first set of oils and canvases.
“I like the richness of color with oils,” says Borisenko, “In Russia, we would call the colors juicy, meaning that they glow.”
Indeed, Borisenko’s works have a gorgeous luminosity that shines through. His subjects are mostly still lifes, with fruits, vegetables, baked goods, china plates, tea pots and other objects. He lives in Kissel Hill and gets his subject matter at nearby Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill and Weis Markets. After he paints those clementines or salted pretzels, he eats them.
Although Borisenko never took an art class, he is an avid student. Once he decided to take up oil painting, he did it with a passion. He read every art history book he could find at the library, researching the work of the great masters like DaVinci and Vermeer. He went to art shows and museums, studying the work of modern artists he admires, like Jacob Collins and Sarah Lamb.
He has been embraced by the local arts community. He joined the Lititz Art Association and is now on the board as vice president. For the second time, he will be exhibiting at the Lititz Outdoor Art Show in July. He also joined the Oil Painters of America and was honored to have his large still life painting “Apothecary” exhibited in the 2017 Eastern Regional Exhibition on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
For his daily series of paintings, Borisenko decided to work small. Each linen panel board measures 6 x 8 inches. It takes several hours to complete each painting. He likes to work fast and before he finishes the painting of the day, he already has his next subject lined up.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
One day, it might be a blue china patterned plate with sunny lemons that really do look juicy. The next day, it’s a brilliant orange clementine with its leaves attached. He has painted a bouquet of fresh green asparagus and a row of garlic lined up just so. A white porcelain teapot with lavender might be next, followed by a copper mug. He painted a celadon green square bar of French soap on a white and red linen tea towel. Then there was a painting of two golden-hued onions and another of a ripe red tomato. One of his favorites is a glass of milk next to a plate with chocolate chip cookies.
Borisenko works in his second floor studio, where the light shines through on his easel, offering the ideal setting for his work. He also does some landscapes and commissioned animal portraits that look lifelike.
“Sometimes people cry when they see their animals painted,” says Borisenko. Unlike his still lifes, he does his animal portraits from photographs. Animals, after all, don’t stay still.
He sells his paintings-a-day via his Facebook page and through his email subscribers. At $85 each, they are also available framed. One advantage of doing smaller paintings is that they are more affordable for people who admire his work.
“Doing a painting a day helped me to be disciplined and work on getting better at my work,” says Borisenko. “I like to challenge myself.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
