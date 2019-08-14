A first-rate 2nd Friday
Downtown Lititz seemed downright peaceful on 2nd Friday as Lititz braced for its annual Rotary Club Craft Show the next day.
It almost seemed like the calm before the storm on Friday, Aug. 9, as shoppers browsed in boutiques and stores. People sat outside on the patio and along East Main Street, as they enjoyed meals and appetizers on the relaxing evening.
The crowd was bustling, with lots of families, couples, and their dogs indulging in downtown’s Friday evening activities. By Saturday, the crowds would multiply into the tens of thousands, estimated to be as much as 50,000.
“It’s really nice tonight. The weather is perfect and it’s not too crowded,” said Lynn Morrison, who had stopped at Aaron’s Books with her two children.
Aaron’s Books was hosting game night, along with its Summer Read-A-Palooza book party. Author Jonathan Stutzman and illustrator Heather Fox read from their new picture book, “Llama
Destroys the World,” to the delight of the youngsters. Their parents got to enjoy cookies, refreshments, browsing for books, and games.
Becky Keeney of the Pebbles & Lace shop was also taking it easy before the deluge of visitors would descend on Lititz the next day. Outside her shop on East Main Street, the side porch was filled with colorful aprons and other items made from vintage feed sacks.
“These are sewn by Ruth Sutley,” said Keeney, who runs the shop with Chelsea Pham.
Keeney explained that the nearly feed sack items feature fabrics from the 1930s to 1950s when feed sacks and flour sacks were made of colorful printed fabrics like florals and checks. The often provided the material for aprons, pot holders, curtains, place mats, and other kitchen decor.
“Grandma Ruth has been busy sewing aprons and tea towels from these vintage fabrics,” said Keeney.
Pebbles & Lace also hosted Katie Byler of Petals of Lancaster, which has a petalslanc site on Instagram. Byler grows a variety of garden and wildflowers, and does arrangements for bridal showers, parties, and special events.
There were artists in Lititz for Second Friday, including watercolor artist Brenda Blank at Purple Robin Reserve with her miniature watercolors of flowers and birds. At Atlas General Store, Amy
Rieg displayed her unique encaustic paintings and explained the process she uses to layer and her works. Rieg won second place in mixed media at the recent Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show. Tom
Groth’s Guitar Studio featured artist Gilly.19.USA, demonstrating his “positive energy” paintings.
Warwick High School Unite Club students were raising funds for childhood cancer and the Penn State Thon, while Maven Beauty PA hosted Alex’s Lemonade Stand at Otto 79. The lip color of the month, Mya Rose, was created in honor of a clients’ granddaughter, who suffered from neuroblastoma. A portion of the proceeds were donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Next door, at Josiah’s Oils LLC, visitors could make their own personal essential oils blend.
There was much more, including fun and games for children outside the Wilbur Chocolate store, as work progressed at the former Wilbur factory across North Broad Street. Game Night was sponsored by the Lititz recCenter.
At Main Men & Main Men Ladies visitors could sample the medieval-inspired beverage of mead, made of fermented honey by Rebel Hive Meadery in Shillington. Inside the front window of Zest!, there was a jazz guitarist performing, along with tastings from Damn Yankee Catering in Robesonia, featuring jams and jellies made from wine.
Calkins Vine and The Branches featured My Vintage Obsession items were on display. Danner’s Deli did a tribute to Elvis Presley. Appierances offered Water Games 4 the Family and “buck a stripe” shampoo-out hair color. Heavenly Soaps & Scents had a sale on children’s summer clothing.
Second Friday is a monthly event of the Lititz Downtown Merchants, under Venture Lititz. For details on next month’s events, check out visit lititzpa.com.
