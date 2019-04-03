A cool pool
Design sketches unveiled of modernized Lititz Springs facility
Lititz Springs Pool will begin an estimated $4.5 million dollar makeover beginning in the fall of 2019.
Lititz architectural firm Derck & Edson recently unveiled its modernized design with Lititz recCenter representatives, local residents and invited guests. Planned upgrades to the pool include a beach-like zero entry in the main pool and wading pool; new splash pad with level surfaces; family/assisted shower and restrooms; and a boardwalk overlook surrounding buildings.
Since the early 1960s, Lititz Borough has owned the Lititz Springs Pool property, and since 2015 Lititz recCenter has been contracted to provide pool maintenance and operations.
Renovation work was approved thanks in part to securing grants from three separate state agencies totaling $2.1 million, said Jennifer Henry, Development and Marketing Coordinator for the recCenter.
“The borough and recCenter have collaborated to establish a complex funding strategy that would reduce the burden on the community for fundraising,” she said.
The funding spelled relief to community stakeholders who have been weighing options for the pool over the past five years as mechanical and filtration systems turned from old to obsolete, structural leaks increased, and buildings became more and more outdated and challenging to maintain.
Maria Tivoli, who serves as the Warwick Regional Recreation Committee (WRRC), noted the pool has not been renovated in 50-plus years.
“Structurally, LSP (Lititz Springs Pool) has been aging and deteriorating,” said Tivoli, also the receCenter’s regional recreation director.
A grant of $1.5 million was sponsored by state Sen. Ryan Aument through the PA Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP). Additionally, the recCenter’s board of directors also began a $750,000 community fundraising campaign in order to finance the $1 million plus balance that’s still needed to begin the project. Henry stated that it’s critical that these funds be raised fast, as the state grant funding contracts as well as releases of funding are reliant upon this.
These state grants are matching grants and require local funds for leverage.
“Collectively through WRRC, Warwick Township, Elizabeth Township, and Lititz Borough have voted to support the pool’s renewal with $500,000,” Henry said. Officials have not yet determined how the new design will affect pool membership costs but However, fees are likely to go up, Henry said.
“Fees for the pool would certainly increase with a project to greatly improve the recreation options there,” she said. “However, the state grant funding and community donations supporting the project are making it much less likely that a major change in membership fees would happen.”
Increases year-to-year do happen now with Lititz Springs Pool memberships to keep pace with operational costs, staffing, etc, she said.
“Keeping recreation accessible and affordable is a major consideration for how extensive a renovation project could be,” Henry said. “It is more and more rare to find community pools which still allow visitors or non-members to pay a daily guest fee, and this is also an option that will remain for a reconstructed pool complex.”
Tivoli said the improvements will eliminate a long and growing list of worries pool officials faced.
“Each year, we cross our fingers that it opens,” she said. “Despite its structural status, (LSP) needs a revamp to make summer outdoor pool recreation exciting again.”
The project will address the following key issues:
• Critically deteriorating original mechanical and filtration systems which need to be replaced with more efficient, lower maintenance modern technologies;
• Non-compliance for ADA access to the pools, buildings, entrance and parking, and grounds of the facility;
• Conservation solutions and water management due to structural deficiencies in the current pools;
• Original, outdated features of the complex need to be updated to meet intergenerational interests and needs for community-based recreation.
Karen Mailen, Executive Director of the Lititz recCenter said “adding the outdoor facility was a natural fit” considering the recCenter’s history and leadership in creating recreational opportunities.
“The feasibility study and the community surveys we conducted concluded the same &tstr; ‘build it and they will come!’,” she said. “But it had to include new, modern, exciting interactive features to attract and engage all ages and abilities.”
The project has been in the feasibility and planning phase for six years, with Lititz Borough, the recCenter, The Warwick Regional Recreation Commission (WRRC), school district, and even the Lititz Moravian Church (due to the original land deed) all working together to determine whether a reinvestment in the complex would be even possible. Tivoli noted that much needed ADA compliant access, including the entrance and bathroom facilities, are overdue.
“This new project has more of an open entrance way, open and accessible bathhouses as well as zero entry for the pool,” she said.
Tivoli said the new design and features will provide a ‘wow’ factor the current configuration lacks.
“The ability of us having a competition pool, leisure pool, wading pool and splash pad is awesome. It will be its own unique and special facility.”
Nate Oehme, Lititz recCenter’s board president, described the project as “a super facelift,” a major renovation but not a ground-up build.
Steve Hackett, landscape architect for Derck & Edson, has worked for a year on the project from schematic design through design development. It “protects the site’s natural features and adopts the character of a woodland to create active and passive spaces for pool users,” he said.
Groundbreaking for the project will take place in September, after the pool closes for the year. The goal is to reopen during Memorial Day weekend in 2020.
For Lititz Springs Pool, Lititz recCenter employs more than 30 lifeguards, swimming lesson instructors, program staff, gate and membership staff, and maintenance staff each summer season, and some in year-round aquatics positions at Lititz recCenter.
Lititz Springs Pool is home to nearly 100 youth swimmers in the Lititz Waverunners competitive swim program, and the pool is the swim site for the Lititz recCenter annual Adult Triathlon.
Thousands of visitors trek to the pool for summer fun, including up to 2,000 attendees for the Lititz Borough Police National Night Out event each year.
New Lititz Springs Pool features include:
• Beach-like zero entry in the main pool
and wading pool
• New splash pad with level surfaces
• Family/assisted shower and restrooms
• Boardwalk overlook surrounding buildings
• A floating lilypad net walk
• Dueling water tube slides
• Splash and spray ground with a natural
watershed design
• New and modern men’s and women’s bath houses
• Re-aligned sidewalks that will connect to
the Lititz recCenter’s campus and parking lot
• Shade structures to complement natural tree shade
Wading in the years
During his time as president of the Lititz Jaycees during the late 1950s, the late Steven Palkovic formed a committee to go before Lititz Borough Council with the idea to build a community pool.
“My father wanted to provide a public pool for the citizens of Lititz,” said Palkovic’s daughter, Beth Needelman. “He believed that a public pool would help strengthen family ties and uplift community spirits. He dreamed of building a safe haven that would allow families to spend the summer days together.”
But, not everyone was originally in favor of the idea.
“It took four years, and many fundraisers for the Jaycee’s to raise the $20,000 that the borough wanted them too,” Needelman said. “They finally were able to present it before the Lititz Borough Council. The council had to take a vote and the vote was a 3-3 draw,” she added. “The mayor had to make the deciding vote and he voted in favor of the community pool.”
By May of 1961, plans were designed and drawn up by local landscape architect company McCloud and Scatchard (the forerunners to Derck & Edson) and then approved by Mayor Benjamin Forrest. Ground was broken that fall.
By late March of 1962, concrete was poured and the project was about 50 percent complete. Opening day would occur on Memorial Day–May 30, 1962. Special activities during the celebration included the Junior High School Band playing the Star Spangled Banner. Mayor Art Griswold presided over the ribbon cutting. There was also a teen dance held onsite; and to further mark the occasion, free admission took place that day to all local residents.
The Lititz Springs Pool proved to be a smash success.
Then, during the early 1970s, the adult lap pool was introduced so that members of the swim team, as well as adults, could have a place to call their own.
Craig Wagaman began at the pool in 1972 as a part time lifeguard. When asked, He says that one special memory over the years was seeing multiple generations use the facility.
“Kids began in the wading pool,” he said. “Eventually, they became parents themselves.”
“My dad would be extremely proud and honored to see that the Lititz Springs Community Pool continues to thrive and be enjoyed by so many people,” Needelman said. “I know that my father would be there to help if he could.”
“We are always excited to be part of projects in Lititz, especially those that have a direct impact on enhancing our community,” added Stephen Sproles, Principal at Derck & Edson. “We are anxious to bring it to life with new water features and creative design elements that weren’t even dreamed of 50 years ago.”
“Throughout this process we have interacted with so many different groups and individuals all whom have been supportive and cooperative in trying to creatively find ways to make this project happen,” he added. “It is always just exciting to see how this community comes together when needed to make this a better place for us all.”
Groundbreaking for the project will take place in September, after the pool closes for the year. The goal is to reopen during Memorial Day weekend in 2020.
This date will not only represent the beginning of a new season, but will also signal a new era in the pool’s history.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
A cool pool
Design sketches unveiled of modernized Lititz Springs facility Lititz Springs...
-
Spring Plog scheduled for Lititz and Ephrata April 13
If you do it at your home, it’s called...
-
Vietnam Vets honored
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was celebrated at Lancaster Airport...
-
George M. Lewis, 87, Army medic, farmer, bank ag lender, president of Lititz Improvement
George M. Lewis, 87, of Lititz, died unexpectedly, Monday, March...
-
George E. Hamaker, 90, Lititz H.S. football player, owned Hamaker’s Homestyle Laundromat
George Eugene “Gene” Hamaker, 90, passed away Saturday, March 23,...
-
Brian K. Carbaugh, 53, retired Navy chief and Medical Corpsman, worked at Lebanon VA, outdoorsman
Brian K. “Chief” Carbaugh, 53, of Manheim, and formerly of...
-
Lisa Alaine Henry, 50, food services manager, enjoyed beach trips, spending time with her husband
Lisa Alaine Henry, 50, of Lititz, passed away on March...
-
A cool pool
Design sketches unveiled of modernized Lititz Springs facility Lititz...
-
Spring Plog scheduled for Lititz and Ephrata April 13
If you do it at your home, it’s...
-
Vietnam Vets honored
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was celebrated at Lancaster...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Dan Miller says:
-
Rick A Dover says:
-
J. Hartman says: