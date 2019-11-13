A 2nd Friday to remember

The thermometer was stuck in the 30s for 2nd Friday in Lititz, but there were plenty of strollers strolling. And there seemed to be more shoppers than strollers, gauging by the people in the stores we visited.

Not much in the way of selling was going on outdoors, but we did stop to chat with Lititzians Janelle Cachelin and Kerri Hample. The duo are independent reps for the Arbonne Company and its gluten-free, vegan line of products. They were stationed in front of the Salonovations storefront on Main Street. They cheerfully extolled the virtues of healthy diet, healthy makeup, healthy thoughts, healthy habits, healthy everything. Their health and personal care products looked very nice, but our skincare needs run to soap and Burma-Shave, so we ambled down the block a bit, looked back over our shoulder then ducked into Nino’s for a slightly guilt-tinged cheesesteak and Cherry Coke.

From Nino’s, it was a short walk to the Lititz Historical Foundation, where Ken Kulakowsky and Chris Bryant were demonstrating historical printing equipment and techniques.

Lititz resident Kathleen O’Hara is intensely interested in old-timey printing and bookbinding, and took a turn at printing a bookmark on a 1910 platen press owned by Lancaster’s .918 Club, of which Kulakowsky is president and Bryant a stalwart member. If you visit their headquarters at 346 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, they’ll tell you why it’s called the .918 Club.

Ephrata’s Laura Merkel, “The Cookie Lady,” was decorating pre-baked sugar cookies and giving them away to visitors at Zest! cooking school and shop on Main Street.

Merkel was one of five contestants in The Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. The show airs on Dec. 23 and then, and only then, will the winner be revealed.

We stopped briefly at the Purple Robin Reserve, but didn’t stay long because it was bustling. Our attention was caught by Christmas decorations by Don Shutz, one of the 140 artisans represented in the shop. Shutz does his scroll saw magic in Milton, Del.

The Moravian Mission Gift Shop, usually open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, stayed open until 9 p.m. in honor of 2nd Friday. Volunteer shopkeepers Kim Barabas and Anne Wentzel were happy to show their wares, many of which are crafted by Moravian Church members.

Laura Bradford has become a frequent visitor to Lititz and to Aaron’s Books. She came to town for a book signing 10 years ago. She keeps writing — 34 novels to date, mostly mysteries — so she keeps coming back to sign her new releases. Friday night Aaron’s sold out of her latest release, a Lancaster-county themed Amish mystery entitled “A Killer Carol.” We suspect she’ll bring more copies along on her next trip down from Monegan Lake, N.Y., which is where she lives and works. That trip will be sometime this summer, after her next book is finished. A prodigious wordsmith is she.

