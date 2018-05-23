5th Taste set for June 1
Hosted by Venture Lititz and sponsored by Listrak, the fifth annual Taste of Lititz will take to the downtown streets the evening of Friday June 1.
Showing off the best in art, food, drink, and entertainment the area has to offer, from 5 to 9 p.m., Main Street, between Broad and Church Avenue, will be closed that evening to also make way for various street performers, artisans, children’s games, and live music. Many downtown businesses will also be open during this very special celebration.
“It’s a chance to socialize with your neighbors, meet the folks who own and operate businesses here, and interact with our civic clubs and learn more about what they do,” says Holly DeKarske, executive director of Venture Lititz.
“We have a few new vendors who haven’t participated before including Wilbur Chocolate, Stoll & Wolfe, Fetish Brewing Co., Slate Cafe, and Rusciano Studio & Café 21.”
For the first time ever, online tickets will be available this year, ideal for patrons wishing to purchase via credit or debit card, or if they are visiting the festival from out of town. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Aaron’s Books and the General Sutter.
“We will have tickets for sale at the gate, but we recommend presales, so vendors can be prepared with a head count and not run the risk of selling out early,” DeKarske added. “The Taste of Lititz is a really fun, family friendly way to come experience a little bit of what Lititz has to offer, said DeKarske. “While the event really centers around the food and beverage aspect, it offers so much more of the Lititz experience &tstr; from the wide variety of musical entertainment, to local artists, and even Lititz history….but you also get a taste of community, Lititz’s greatest asset.”
The Lititz Art Association as well as other local artists will also showcase original works, and will be available at a silent auction. Explore the auction block for pottery, handmade jewelry, paintings, tickets to this year’s 4th of July celebration, or a membership to the Lititz recCenter.
Parking will be available all around the downtown, as well as at Lititz Elementary School with additional parking at the Wilbur Chocolate lot on North Broad Street.
Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com, The General Sutter Hotel, and Aaron’s Books. Adult admission is $5, children under 12 are $2. The event is free for children under 3. To learn more, visit lititzpa.com. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-lititz-tickets-44752545067?aff=ehomecard
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
