Water main replaced; West Second Avenue to reopen
“We’re getting there,” said Lititz Borough Public Works Superintendent Andy Garner at the Sept. Lititz Borough Council meeting.
He was referring the large sinkhole that opened up on West Second Avenue back in March 2018. After months at an impasse with the homeowners at 530 West Second Avenue, the borough finally agreed to repair the sinkhole in July, and work began in August. Now the repairs are finally nearing completion. The borough expects the sinkhole to be repaired in early October.
“The curb is installed and the water main has been put in,” said Garner. The biggest hurdle for the sinkhole repair has been the frequent rains and flooding that have hit the region in August and September. Rain has delayed the project on several occasions, but workers have pressed on despite the challenges.
Lititz Borough Council awarded contracts to Compact Grouting Services, Inc. and Earth Engineering, Inc. to repair the sinkhole. Compact Grouting Services, Inc. began by filling the sinkhole with pressurized grout, while Earth Engineering, Inc. did the engineering work. The road will need to be paved, as soon as rain takes a break.
The borough was initially in a legal dispute with homeowners David and Amy Gerhart, as to who was responsible for repairs.
David Gerhart said he’s happy the road will be opened but noted, “It was the public outcry that got the Borough to get it done.”
“My family has spent nearly a year being continually disappointed and frustrated,” he said. He believes Lititz Borough was “unbelievably careless with our safety and well-being.”
“We’ve amassed an enormous amount of debt from paying contractors for work that had to be done right,” he said. “And I’m told that going to trial with the Borough will take upwards of a year before any progress is made on repairing our property.”
Due to the hazardous conditions, West Second Avenue was closed to traffic, which resulted in a detour to Moravian Avenue. That, in turn led to residents of Moravian Manor expressing frustration over increased traffic and speeding on the street. The detour has also affected school bus traffic in the area. Once the borough agreed to handle the repairs, “the end is in sight,” said Garner.
Patrick Burns is new editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 717-721-4455.
