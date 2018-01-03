Home   >   News   >   2017 is snow more

2017 is snow more

By on January 3, 2018

Saturday’s four-inch snowfall was a welcome end to 2017 for sledding fans who don’t seem to mind sub-zero temperatures. Sawyer Martin, pictured here in classic airborne form at Bomberger Hill, was one of those brave souls. The Lititz area, along with much of the country, is in the midst of a prolonged cold spell that included a record-breaking New Year’s Day low of 6½ degrees here. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for the remainder of the week, so bundle up and think spring!

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *