16th Annual MCFEE 4 Kids Auction is March 23
Manheim Central Foundation for Educational Enrichment (MCFEE) will host the 16th Annual MCFEE 4 Kids Auction Saturday, March 23 at the Manheim BIC Activity Center, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. Doors open and the silent auction begins at 4 p.m.; the live auction kicks off at 6 p.m.
Amy Howett, MCFEE director, described the event as “a fun, casual evening out with friends, enjoying tasty food stations and gourmet desserts.” “The energy-packed live auction will definitely build enthusiasm among attendees,” she said, “There’s something for everyone.”
Some of the auction items include experiences such as passes to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and a New York City hotel stay; a wine-lover’s two-night stay at the Inn at Varick Winery in the New York Finger Lakes region, and family fun at Camelback Resort. For those seeking to enhance their outside space there’s a custom-made Baron firepit or a corn hole game. For “foodies” there’s a variety of dining certificates and experiences from Lancaster County eateries.
There’s even a Manheim Farm Show milkshake “Fast Pass.” Howett explained that the five-day pass allows the winner to move to the front of Manheim BIC’s milkshake stand’s line each day. They can purchase one milkshake per day at the front of the stand.
“The milkshake stand is the most popular Farm Show food stand. There’s usually an extremely long line, so this is a great opportunity. The ‘Milk Shake Fast Pass’ premiered at last year’s auction. Bidding was frenzied, and when the gavel came down, it brought over $600,” she said, adding that the pass was provided by Corby Burkholder, Manheim BIC’s youth pastor and milkshake stand coordinator.
For the sports enthusiasts, memorabilia will be up for bid including a variety of autographed items from Chicago Bears head coach and MC alumni Matt Nagy. Handmade items created by Manheim Central High School’s Technology Education department will be available again. Among the many themed baskets are those created by the Doe Run Elementary and HC Burgard Elementary PTO’s. Howett said they’re filled with family-fun experiences, gift certificates, games, crafts, books and entertainment.
A Live Grant appeal was unveiled at last year’s auction. Howett said funds raised through this appeal helped fund the Chris Herren Project Purple Initiative for Manheim Central High School. She said this year another impactful project will be revealed during the Live Grant appeal portion of the evening.
“This appeal makes a difference in that each dollar raised specifically for the grant goes toward its funding,” she said.
MCFEE is an academic booster club, offering Manheim Central School District students opportunities and experiences above and beyond those available from taxpayer funds. Since 2001, MCFEE has funded over 1.3 million dollars in Manheim Central teacher grants. For the 2018-19 school year, 20 teacher grants were awarded totaling over $70,000 to enhance and enrich the education for Manheim Central students in grades K-12.
Tickets to the MCFEE 4 Kids Auction may be purchased in advance for $55 at Divine Consign, 37 Market Square, Manheim, or by calling Amy Howett at 717-951-0710.
Those who would like to support the efforts of MCFEE but are unable to attend the auction will have the opportunity to bid online for the silent auction items by logging onto bidpal.net/mcfee2019auction. Beginning March 17, individuals may preview auction items and place bids for the silent auction until it closes on the night of the auction. Winning bidders will be notified, and items will be available for pick up. To learn more, visit mcfee4kids.org.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
