104 years of black coffee and dark chocolate
Dorothy Cushman turned 104 on Tuesday January 16, 2018.
The United Zion Retirement Community resident says the secret to living so long is “black coffee, dark chocolate, and Jesus.”
And, she added, “If someone asks you to do something, go do it.”
Dorothy was born on Jan. 16, 1914, at the Sturgis House in Lititz. She was baptized when she was 14 days old, and confirmed when she was 14 years at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ. She has remained a faithful member of that congregation ever since.
She has vivid memories of her childhood. She recalls playing with bantam chickens with her younger sister Ruth, roller-skating, and getting out of school to witness one of the first airplanes to fly over Lititz.
Her first job was in a shirt factory that was owned by her parents, S. O. Heisley Boy’s Shirts and Blouses. Working in the factory sparked a lifelong interest in sewing, and Dorothy participated in the Lititz Rotary Craft Show for many years, beginning in 1979, selling Barbie Doll clothes she’d sewn. Additionally, she sewed shirts and dish clothes.
Her favorite TV programs were the Jack Benny Show, which aired from 1950 to 1965, and the Lawrence Welk Show, 1951 to 1971.
She married at the age of 21 to J. E. Russell Markert and has three children, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was always known for inviting the mailman in for lunch, and her willingness to pick up hitchhikers whenever she and her family were traveling in their mobile home.
She was a member of the Women’s Guild at St. Luke’s and served on the Old Zion Board. She remains a member of the Lancaster County Bird Club.
Aging is inevitable, but Dorothy lives each day to the fullest. In the 1980s, she took her first hot air balloon ride, and when she turned 90 she rode a motorcycle for the first time.
When she was 98, still living independently, she slipped and broke her back. She had to wear a brace, which she named “George,” and came to live at United Zion Retirement Community, where she has resided since. She is visited frequently by her adoring daughters and other family members.
“Just live one day at a time,” is her advice.
Aubree Fahringer is a staff writer for the Record Express and Ephrata Review. She can be reached at afahringer@lnpnews.com.
About Aubree Fahringer
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Milady reigns supreme
A cow named Milady handed her owner Jacob Spatz of...
-
How the Rotary Craft Show saved a life
During the holidays, Rich and Wendy Motz were raising money...
-
Revamping the skatepark won’t be cheap
After nearly a dozen years of kickflips and ollies, the...
-
104 years of black coffee and dark chocolate
Dorothy Cushman turned 104 on Tuesday January 16, 2018. The...
-
Democrat supporters pack Warwick Twp. meeting
More than 25 area residents came to the Jan. 17...
-
Thinking of Downsizing? Think of Tom Degler at Keller Williams Elite
If you are a senior who is thinking about downsizing...
- Posted January 17, 2018
- 0
-
Christian Brothers Automotive Offers Quality and Integrity
When people ask where the name of Christian Brothers Automotive...
- Posted January 17, 2018
- 0
-
Milady reigns supreme
A cow named Milady handed her owner Jacob Spatz...
-
How the Rotary Craft Show saved a life
During the holidays, Rich and Wendy Motz were raising...
-
Revamping the skatepark won’t be cheap
After nearly a dozen years of kickflips and ollies,...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
mhunnefield says:
-
Shirlee Sloan says:
-
Tony DeLeo says: