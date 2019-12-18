Home   >   News   >   ♫ Sounds of the season ♪

By on December 18, 2019

The music departments of Warwick High School and Warwick Middle School staged their annual holiday show, “Believe… Peace Will Come Again,” over the weekend at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center. Admission was free.

The show featured performances by the Warwick High School orchestra, concert choir, Warwick Middle School choruses, and production companies.

Director of the high school choirs, Debra Kline-Smith, said the show was inspired by the events in the world around us.
“The hope is that the music will inspire the audience to believe that peace will come again,” she said.

Ann Ahlers directed the orchestra, and Stephen Englehart directed the Middle School vocalists.

The audience enjoyed a recreation of the town of Lititz on stage. Lititz Springs Park came to life, complete with snow, to capture the local hometown atmosphere.

(Photos by Bob Banerjee)

