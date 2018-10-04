Who will be MC’s Homecoming Queen?
The coronation of the 2018 Manheim Central High School Homecoming Queen will take place during this Friday’s 7 p.m. game vs. the Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers.
Shown (left to right) are members of this year’s Homecoming Court: Carissa Strazza, Emma Burkhart, Maisie Dorwart, Codi Bollinger, Brittany Benner, Elizabeth Levy, Samantha Maddox, Madison Carper, Kiersten Roeting, and Emmala Le.
