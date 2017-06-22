Home   >   Business   >   MC grads create Convert to Code

By on June 22, 2017

Two members of Manheim Central’s Class of 2017 are hoping to inspire middle school and high school students throughout the county to get involved with computer coding. Caleb Weaver and Danae Martin have created Convert to Code, a youth-run organization that will offer free computer workshops.

“Computers are so much a part of our lives today. We’re the first generation to grow up with computers at our fingertips, so we take what they can do for granted,” Weaver said, “We want students to think about how the ‘magic’ happens and demystify how the technology works; converting what you see in the app to code.”

A member of the high school’s Science Olympiad and quiz bowl teams, the Class of 2017 valedictorian plans to attend Stanford University and major in computer engineering.

He explained that the seed for Convert to Code was planted when he attended a college prep program in August 2016.

“There are not a lot of kids going into computer science fields. The program I attended made me think about what I could to help other students get excited about computers and coding,” Weaver said.

He knew Martin from some of the classes they had together and National Spanish Honor Society, so he asked if she wanted to be part of this project.

Caleb Weaver (left) and Danae Martin, who graduated from Manheim Central High School last week, founded a youth- run organization to foster an interest in middle and high school students of computer coding. The organization, Convert to Code, will host several workshops this summer. (Photo by Rochelle Shenk)

“I thought it would be really great if we could help other kids learn about coding,” Martin said. “We just needed to think about how we could make that happen.”

A summa cum laude Class of 2017 graduate, she plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall, but hasn’t decided on a major. In addition to an interest in computers, she’s also an artist and president of the high school’s chapter of the National Art Honor Society. Her artwork was selected by MCFEE (Manheim Central foundation for Educational Enrichment) as the logo for the 2016 Cruisin’ the Square car show.

The duo decided that the workshops will be held in locations that are easily accessible to students. Instructors are adults who either teach computer classes or working professionals.

The full class lineup has not yet been finalized, but the first workshop has been set. It will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 28 at The Candy Factory, 342 N. Queen St., Lancaster. Bri Piccari, a freelance designer and website developer and president of AIGA Central PA (American Institute of Graphic Arts), will be the instructor.

The two-hour workshop will focus on HTML and CSS; HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) provides the structure of the page, while CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) provides the visual and aural layout for a variety of devices.

Registration for the workshops is required. Information about Convert to Code and registration forms for workshops is available at facebook.com/convert2code or twitter.com/convert2code.

Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.

