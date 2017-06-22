- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
MC grads create Convert to Code
Two members of Manheim Central’s Class of 2017 are hoping to inspire middle school and high school students throughout the county to get involved with computer coding. Caleb Weaver and Danae Martin have created Convert to Code, a youth-run organization that will offer free computer workshops.
“Computers are so much a part of our lives today. We’re the first generation to grow up with computers at our fingertips, so we take what they can do for granted,” Weaver said, “We want students to think about how the ‘magic’ happens and demystify how the technology works; converting what you see in the app to code.”
A member of the high school’s Science Olympiad and quiz bowl teams, the Class of 2017 valedictorian plans to attend Stanford University and major in computer engineering.
He explained that the seed for Convert to Code was planted when he attended a college prep program in August 2016.
“There are not a lot of kids going into computer science fields. The program I attended made me think about what I could to help other students get excited about computers and coding,” Weaver said.
He knew Martin from some of the classes they had together and National Spanish Honor Society, so he asked if she wanted to be part of this project.
“I thought it would be really great if we could help other kids learn about coding,” Martin said. “We just needed to think about how we could make that happen.”
A summa cum laude Class of 2017 graduate, she plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall, but hasn’t decided on a major. In addition to an interest in computers, she’s also an artist and president of the high school’s chapter of the National Art Honor Society. Her artwork was selected by MCFEE (Manheim Central foundation for Educational Enrichment) as the logo for the 2016 Cruisin’ the Square car show.
The duo decided that the workshops will be held in locations that are easily accessible to students. Instructors are adults who either teach computer classes or working professionals.
The full class lineup has not yet been finalized, but the first workshop has been set. It will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 28 at The Candy Factory, 342 N. Queen St., Lancaster. Bri Piccari, a freelance designer and website developer and president of AIGA Central PA (American Institute of Graphic Arts), will be the instructor.
The two-hour workshop will focus on HTML and CSS; HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) provides the structure of the page, while CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) provides the visual and aural layout for a variety of devices.
Registration for the workshops is required. Information about Convert to Code and registration forms for workshops is available at facebook.com/convert2code or twitter.com/convert2code.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
About Rochelle A. Shenk
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 1
-
MC grads create Convert to Code
Two members of Manheim Central’s Class of 2017 are hoping...
- Posted June 22, 2017
- 0
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take off...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs for Home or Office
Webber Electric, Inc. is the name to know whether you...
-
Busy beans: Small batch coffee roasters and gourmet coffee shops
We are a nation obsessed with coffee! Nearly 50 percent...
-
Good move: New location has worked out well for Lititz Farmers Market
After five weeks of extensive research, the results are...
-
Still the same
With its custom-made still in place, Stoll & Wolfe prepares...
-
Whit Monday races in Rothsville
In April, I wrote about the Warwick Driving Park, once...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
- June 7, 2017
- 1
-
MC grads create Convert to Code
Two members of Manheim Central’s Class of 2017 are...
- June 22, 2017
- 0
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take...
- June 21, 2017
- 0
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs for Home or Office
Webber Electric, Inc. is the name to know whether...
- June 21, 2017
- 0
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
- June 7, 2017
- 1
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
-
Teresa says:
-
Gina Yoder says: