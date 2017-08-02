- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
Manheim’s inaugural National Night Out a hit
Manheim Borough Police Department’s first National Night Out celebration was a successful one.
National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Police Chief Joe Stauffer said that he was pleased with the number of area residents that attended the event Tuesday night at the Manheim Community Pool.
“It’s a lot of work to put something like this together, but it’s rewarding to see people come out,” he said, “We’ll plan on making this an annual event.”
Admission to the pool was free during the event. Mayor Scot Funk said that the pool is the perfect location for the event.
“It a great community asset,” he said, adding that perhaps people who came out to visit the pool for the first time may decide to come back at a later date.
Displays were set up to the side and in back of the pool. The large pavilion by the creek was used by police staff to grill and serve the hot dogs that were available free of charge. And, DJ Ben Bodnar provided music.
Attendees also had an opportunity to meet first responders. Northwest EMS had an ambulance on display, and visitors were invited to see inside the unit.
Volunteers from Mastersonville, Penryn, and Manheim fire departments had apparatus on display. Penryn Fire Department’s 1927 Hahn fire truck was in sharp contrast to one of their current pieces of equipment.
“People like to see it (the Hahn truck),” explained firefighter John Martin. “It’s one of our first motorized pieces. We take it to parades, and since we’re a polling place, we always have it outside the fire house on Election Day.”
If you’ve ever wanted to take a ride in the aerial platform of a ladder truck, this was the place to do so. Both kids and adults lined up to experience the aerial platform of Manheim Fire Department’s 2001 American LaFrance 95-foot ladder truck. Jessica Smith, whose husband, Mitch, is fire department vice president, said her children have had a ride in the platform, but this was the first she had the opportunity to do so.
“It was pretty neat; it gives you a different perspective,” she said.
Other fun activities during National Night Out included a bean bag toss and face painting by Manheim Community Library staff. The Pennsylvania National Guard shared information about their services and provided a look inside of a Humvee. Lancaster County’s SERT (Special Emergency Response Team) display of equipment caught the eye of Jesse Blantz. As he tried on a vest and helmet, he said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
As he looked around at people talking with emergency responders and enjoying the games and refreshments, Stauffer said, “I think people are getting a sense of how approachable the emergency personnel who protect them really are. By learning to know some of our service personal by name, we become closer as a community.”
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
About Rochelle A. Shenk
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Centerville Lawn & Landscape Helps Your Lawn and Landscape Thrive
As David Deckard of Centerville Lawn & Landscape explains, “We...
-
F&M Painting Is the Trusted Name for Full-Service Painting
Whether you need interior or exterior painting, you can rely...
-
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema? You’re...
-
Unflagging commitment: Lititz man receives national polo honor
The Lancaster Polo Club was matched up against Darlington, Del.,...
-
A year of American memories
Rotary exchange student returns to Poland after unforgettable experience in...
-
Lititz and Regional police departments host National Night Out events
A night out in Clay Township Northern Lancaster County Regional...
-
Big fifth-inning rally lifts Lititz to sixth LNP Midget title
When the sixth inning was in the books, Lititz Oddfellows’...
-
Centerville Lawn & Landscape Helps Your Lawn and Landscape Thrive
As David Deckard of Centerville Lawn & Landscape explains,...
-
F&M Painting Is the Trusted Name for Full-Service Painting
Whether you need interior or exterior painting, you can...
-
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema?...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Jason Snyder says:
-
Lisa Radinovsky says:
-