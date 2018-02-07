Library bids farewell to director Foltz
Manheim Community Library bid farewell to director Melissa Foltz on Monday, Jan. 29. She served the library at 15 E. High St., since May 2016.
“There’s a lot of good forward movement at the Manheim library,” Foltz said. “I’m sure it will continue.”
Foltz said she’s proud of helping to re-organize the library’s physical layout; the improved traffic flow has made it more user-friendly. Additional parking was also secured during her tenure. Two dedicated spaces at the rear of the building and six dedicated spaces in a parking lot off South Wolf Street near Teen Central were secured in 2017; all of the dedicated spaces are marked by a sign.
“We still can use the municipal lot off North Wolf Street, and some of our patrons do use that parking area,” she said. “But when you park there you have to cross E. High Street, which is a pretty busy street.”
She also pointed out that there’s more staff at the library, and the Friends of the Manheim Community Library group has reached 200 members.
Foltz is leaving to take up a position as the public services coordinator at Berks Thun Library, Penn State Berks.
Ken Hameloth, president of the Manheim Community Library board, said the search for a new director is underway.
“We hope to find someone who’s as upbeat and energetic as Melissa,” he said.
The job is posted on the Library System of Lancaster County’s website: lancasterlibraries.org/about/staff/job-opportunities.
