HO-HO-HO (and O)

By on December 21, 2016
Members of Pleasant View Retirement Community's model railroad club (left to right) Harold Mummau, Bud Brown, and Don Newell, examine the indoor layout. This special holiday display is open to the public through Jan. 6. (All photos by Rochelle Shenk)

Members of Pleasant View Retirement Community's model railroad club (left to right) Harold Mummau, Bud Brown, and Don Newell, examine the indoor layout. This special holiday display is open to the public through Jan. 6. (All photos by Rochelle Shenk)

Pleasant View model railroad club display open through Jan. 6

All aboard! Pleasant View model railroad club charms both the young and young-at-heart with its indoor and outdoor displays.

The public is invited to view the displays, which are by the Fireside Lounge in Pleasant View’s main building, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. Open house hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., through Friday, Jan. 6.

Fittingly the club’s president is known as “the conductor.” Bud Brown, who currently serves in that role, said that the indoor display was installed Dec. 1. The layout features both O and HO gauge trains — O gauge equipment running on the other loop and HO equipment running on the inner loop — as well as an HO gauge trolley. It’s set in a winter scene with “snow” covering the ground and even a few “snow drifts.” The buildings, which include a station with a working clock (actually a watch), are a mix of plastic and ceramic.

“Residents here really enjoy the display; it brings back memories of holidays when they were children or when their children were growing up,” Brown said. “Families seem to enjoy it, too.”

The club’s outdoor display, known as Pleasant View Junction, was enlarged and relocated in the spring. Site work was provided by Elm Ridge Construction, Lititz. Pleasant View Junction was one of the stops on the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania’s garden railway tour in October. A video shot during the tour is posted on Pleasant View’s Facebook page an on YouTube.

It remains in the courtyard, but now is an L-shaped layout that’s against the Fireside Lounge. It incorporates an existing koi pond and is placed by a wall of windows overlooking the courtyard.

“We chose that spot deliberately,” Brown ezplained. “When it’s a bit cool, people can be inside and still get a close view of the trains.”

He estimated that the new layout encompasses 460-feet of G-scale track. A “ticket booth,” that incorporates photos from the Manheim Historical Society’s restored Manheim railroad station, serves as the club’s workshop and storage area for its rolling stock, the rail term for locomotives, rail cars and cabooses.

The layout features a lighthouse as well as a covered bridge and a trestle that span a functioning stream. Brown said that each of the buildings light up. Many of them have been constructed from kits, but some are hand-crafted. Each has been donated by, or in memory of, a Pleasant View resident. Brown pointed out that some of the buildings date back to the club’s founding over a decade ago.

Several of the charter members remain active in the club today, including Don Newell. Before coming to Pleasant View he had a garden train at his home. Since the people who purchased the house did not want the garden railroad, he brought it with him when he moved.

“I never had a toy train as a kid,” Newel said. “It’s something I got interested in as an adult.”

Toy trains were part of Harold Mummau’s childhood. In fact, he says that he still has that childhood train set. He has it in his apartment, and he’ll periodically bring it out to run on the railroad club’s Christmas layout.

“It’s part of my childhood, and I’ve kept it in good shape,” he said. “I’m glad I have the opportunity to run it here.”

Like Mummau, Brown had toy trains growing up. However the lure of trains is something that’s been sporadic in his life. He explained that he was interested in toy trains until he was 15 years old. Toy trains came back into his life in the 1970s. At that time he set up a layout to encourage his dad to develop an interest in it.

“He had some health issues, and I thought it would be something he would enjoy,” Brown explained.

After his dad passed, he didn’t get back into the model railroad hobby until moving to Pleasant View.

“Now I’ve found trains again, and it’s fun to share the interest with some other guys and bring back memories for some of the other residents with our layouts,” he explained.

Newell, Brown, and some of the other members can sometimes be found in the club’s ticket office, cleaning or repairing some of the rolling stock.

“If you have trains, it helps to be mechanically-inclined,” Newell said.

Mummau readily admits that he’s not into that aspect of trains, but he enjoys them nevertheless.

Club members are hoping that in the future they’ll also have a dedicated indoor space in which to construct some permanent layouts. In the meantime, they welcome residents and the public to view the holiday train display as well as the outdoor display. Brown said that the outdoor display will operate throughout the winter, weather permitting.

