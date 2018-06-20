Home   >   Manheim   >   Guns and Hoses benefit softball showdown

By on June 20, 2018

The Manheim Borough Police and the Manheim Fire Department faced off June 13 for a benefit softball game. Although the firefighters had a strong start in the game, they could not hold off the police, who triumphed. In this “Guns and Hoses” showdown, the final score was 18-10.

In a Facebook post, the Manheim P.D. said: “We would like to thank Michele Weiss for performing the National Anthem. Don Wenger for being an awesome umpire. Sign Me Up sign shop for the raffle donation and, of course, the Manheim Hope Fire Department for being great sports. Congrats to Jennifer Rounds for winning the raffle.”

The event raised $442.65 for Aaron’s Acres and $495.25 for K9 Officer Casper.

The entire gallery of photos by Alan Johnson can be viewed at this link.

 

