Guns and Hoses benefit softball showdown
The Manheim Borough Police and the Manheim Fire Department faced off June 13 for a benefit softball game. Although the firefighters had a strong start in the game, they could not hold off the police, who triumphed. In this “Guns and Hoses” showdown, the final score was 18-10.
In a Facebook post, the Manheim P.D. said: “We would like to thank Michele Weiss for performing the National Anthem. Don Wenger for being an awesome umpire. Sign Me Up sign shop for the raffle donation and, of course, the Manheim Hope Fire Department for being great sports. Congrats to Jennifer Rounds for winning the raffle.”
The event raised $442.65 for Aaron’s Acres and $495.25 for K9 Officer Casper.
The entire gallery of photos by Alan Johnson can be viewed at this link.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Smucker’s statement after House Budget Committee passes budget for ’19
House Budget Committee Passes FY19 Budget Resolution U.S. Rep....
-
Lititz Walk for PA Wounded Warriors
The sixth annual Lititz Walk for PA Wounded Warriors (PAWW)...
-
Champions!
It was only a few years ago that state champions...
-
Warwick SD halves tax hike; hires Schofield
Soon-to-be-retired Lititz Police Detective Sergeant John Schofield, hired to a...
-
Convert to Code celebrates first anniversary with coding workshop
Convert to Code, an organization seeking to inspire middle school...
- Posted June 21, 2018
- 0
-
Guns and Hoses benefit softball showdown
The Manheim Borough Police and the Manheim Fire Department faced...
- Posted June 20, 2018
- 0
-
Odd Fellows improve to 8-0
For most teams, if their top four hitters in the...
- Posted June 20, 2018
- 0
-
Smucker’s statement after House Budget Committee passes budget for ’19
House Budget Committee Passes FY19 Budget Resolution U.S....
-
Lititz Walk for PA Wounded Warriors
The sixth annual Lititz Walk for PA Wounded Warriors...
-
Champions!
It was only a few years ago that state...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Sandi F Styer says: