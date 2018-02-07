Divine Consign consolidates locations, adds gift items
Divine Consign is consolidating its operations and closing its furniture store at 45 Market Square. The Manheim retailer will continue to offer consignment items, including furniture and home décor items, at its 37 Market Square location.
“Retail sales at the furniture store have been declining, and it no longer makes sense to have the overhead of two retail spaces. The furniture is what initially appealed to me about this store, so we’ll definitely continue to offer it,” said Will Welliver, who owns Divine Consign with his wife, Wendy.
The couple purchased the business in August 2016 from Joyette Kendig. She founded Divine Consign in 2004 and opened the furniture and home décor consignment space in August 2015. The Wellivers closed the furniture store at 45 Market Square at the end of January.
“I always wanted to run a business. At the time we purchased it, Divine Consign had been at 37 Market Square for 12 years; there aren’t a lot of opportunities to purchase an established business like this. Plus, it’s located in the town where we live,” Will said, adding the he sometimes rides his bike to the store.
In addition to owning Divine Consign, he’s also a financial reporting analyst at Clipper Magazine.
Wendy, an English teacher at Cedar Crest High School, had shopped at Divine Consign pretty regularly before they purchased it. They said they want to continue and expand on Kendig’s legacy of providing a friendly shopping experience with clean, organized quality merchandise. Since purchasing the business they’ve established a customer loyalty (rewards) program, offer a discount to senior citizens on Tuesdays, and have increased the store’s social media presence with postings on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.
Wendy said Divine Consign posts an “outfit of the day” on both Instagram and Facebook.
“It not only showcases our merchandise, but it also gives people and idea how to create an outfit,” she said.
The Wellivers plan to post more of the furniture and décor items. They’ve also added gift items that are retail rather than consignment-based, including Primitives by Kathy home décor, home accents, and gift items.
Divine Consign will also be part of the Best Kept Secrets spring tour in April.
“It’s an honor to be selected. It’s a good opportunity to introduce Divine Consign to people who don’t live in Manheim,” Will said.
While Wendy grew up in Manheim, Will grew up in Lititz. He’s hoping Manheim’s Market Square can develop into a diverse retail area similar to that found in downtown Lititz.
For more information about Divine Consign, visit divineconsignonline.com.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
