Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Aside from being one of the newest staff writers for the Ephrata Review and the Lititz Record, I also consider myself an anime extraordinaire in my spare time.
Actually, I seem to incorporate anime in almost all aspects of my life, to the point where I don’t even realize it anymore. After all, watching anime became the main reason I aspired to become a writer.
I was finally able to dive into the excitement of another year at Zenkaikon on May 4 through 6, which was held at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster.
The last time I was able to attend the convention was in 2013, the first year it was held in Lancaster (it used to take place in Philadelphia), and the convention has truly evolved in the five years since I’ve been there.
The number of vendors selling anime goodies almost doubled and the hotel was a madhouse of people of all ages dressed up as their favorite anime, video game, or movie characters.
Attending an anime convention is like entering a whole new (and exciting) world, where people bring fictional characters to life. I saw a lot of people dressed as the same character, but each added their personal artistic flair to their cosplay, or costume, i to make it completely unique.
Although I had the desire to take part in Zenkaikon for myself, I also had another goal in mind as I walked through the giant revolving door to the Lancaster Marriott finding local residents.
One of the most exciting parts of an anime convention are the attendees. People from all over Pennsylvania travel into Lancaster city to spend the entire weekend at the convention. Some even arrive from other states.
I was lucky enough to discover a few local anime fans in between taking pictures of my favorite cosplays and spending too much money on nerdy merchandise.
Hannah Reitz, 17, a Lititz resident and a junior at Warwick High School, attended Zenkaikon for the third time this year dressed as the fashionable and purple-haired Shuu Tsukiyama, her favorite character from the anime series, Tokyo Ghoul.
“I’ve been a fan of Tokyo Ghoul for three years, and ironically enough, I originally hated Shuu when I first watched it. But I grew to love him over the years because of how eccentric and unique he is, so I thought that it would be fun to bring him to life at a Con,” said Reitz.
People tend to feel a sense of acceptance while taking part in the festivities of the weekend, regardless of age. They ultimately come together under one roof and spend time celebrating something that everyone has in common at the event their love for anime.
“My favorite part about the convention was the atmosphere of it all; everyone showing up in costume and being their crazy selves through characters they love. I also love meeting so many new people, especially ones dressed as characters I knew, and being recognized by so many people,” Reitz said.
That’s one of the amazing parts about an anime convention; if someone recognizes your costume, they can ask to take your picture because they appreciate the style or the character. For me, it’s always a confidence booster.
And it’s a constantly exciting experience as well. People will go out of their way for a picture and to give a compliment.
This year, I was dressed as Howl from the Studio Ghibli film, “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and I had so many people approach me while at Zenkaikon, simply to tell me they loved my cosplay.
On the final day of Zenkaikon, I found myself roaming the lobby of the Lancaster Marriott, asking people where they were from and complimenting them on the effort they put into their costumes.
I took notice to a gentleman dressed in red, who looked as though he had a suit of armor strapped to his back. I immediately knew which character he was Edward Elric from the anime series, Fullmetal Alchemist.
The suit of armor was actually the portrayal of the character’s brother, Alphonse Elric, who had his soul alchemically bound to the steel armor in the anime after a failed human transmutation experiment.
James Castaner, who is formerly from Ephrata, was the man behind the cosplay. He was also accompanied by former Ephrata residents Domonik Castaner, who dressed as Aguilar from the Assassin’s Creed film, and Victor Castaner, cosplaying Maes Hughes, also from Fullmetal Alchemist.
“We’ve been coming to the convention every year since the second year it started in Lancaster. It’s almost like a family tradition,” said James Castaner.
Christopher Wilfong, formerly of Ephrata, dressed up at Maj. Alex Louis Armstrong, also following with the Fullmetal Alchemist series trend, and former Lititz native Josh Skadal, attended the convention in his full Link costume from the popular video game, the Legend of Zelda.
“We just enjoy coming to Zenkaikon. There is always so much going on and it’s always a fun experience,” Wilfong said.
Anime conventions create a world of acceptance and unlikely friendships. A lot of my closest friends have been made either through our mutual love for anime, or while attending a convention together.
“It’s amazing to be surrounded by so many awesome people who have similar interests as you, where you can just be yourself and have a great time. It’s such a fun experience, regardless of whether you’re a huge anime fan or not,” said Reitz.
Emily Jacoby is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express by day, while indulging in the world of anime and pop culture by night. She welcomes your comments and feedback at ejacoby@lnpnews.com.
About Emily Jacoby
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Hennessy & Associates Is On Your Side in Lititz
Nationwide is the insurance company that is always on your...
- Posted May 17, 2018
- 0
-
May Time at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s May! It’s May! At Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at...
- Posted May 17, 2018
- 0
-
Barons advance to L-L finals by holding off pesky Warriors
Ben Burkhart plays volleyball as if he’s an old school...
-
OCBC: reach for the beach (Hop’in Around on the road)
During a recent mini-vacation I stopped by an Ocean...
-
EPAC’s Got Talent!
Local youth will display their best and brightest talents on...
-
Concert rescheduled
Earlier this year, the Eicher Arts Center had listed in...
-
Flavorfest: free food and wine on the Ren Faire grounds
Flavorfest, set for May 26 and 27, 11 a.m....
-
Hennessy & Associates Is On Your Side in Lititz
Nationwide is the insurance company that is always on...
- May 17, 2018
- 0
-
May Time at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s May! It’s May! At Zig’s Bakery & Cafe...
- May 17, 2018
- 0
-
Barons advance to L-L finals by holding off pesky Warriors
Ben Burkhart plays volleyball as if he’s an old...
- May 16, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Fern and Tom McCloud says: