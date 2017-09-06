Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
The processes involving fibers are the focus of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum’s annual event, the Wool Frolic, to be held on Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the event, the museum offers interactive demonstrations in flax breaking, spinning, and weaving, as well as lessons in knit and crochet. In addition, the event features vendors and the popular sale of donated yarns, books, and fiber arts tools.
“The Wool Frolic is a great hands-on event geared towards families,” said Cindy Kirby-Reedy, coordinator of the event. “Our visitors love the opportunity to try spinning and weaving as they gain a whole new appreciation for the textiles they use every day.”
The museum is located at 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. For a detailed schedule and admission information, visit landisvalleymuseum.org or call 717-569-0401.
