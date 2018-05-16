Woodbridge Beer Fest recap
Woodbridge Swim Club’s second annual beer fest took place on Saturday, May 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. and raised more than $7,000 for the Lititz club. The total goes toward the pool’s operating costs, said organizer Jeff McSparran. Festgoers enjoyed more than 30 beer and cider samples and a VIP tasting from Stoll & Wolfe Whiskey.
“This by far was the biggest fundraiser we have every done for the pool,” said McSparran, who has already heard from brewers eager to participate next year.
Beer fan Toby Parker was the event’s big winner as he won the “Beer for a Year” raffle, which amounts to a $500 gift card to Flory’s Distributing Company.
Stand out beers at the fest included South County Brewing Company’s Dark Thread, an American porter; and Mad Chef Craft Brewing’s Mr. Dynamite, which recently won silver at the World Beer Cup.
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
About Michael C. Upton
Latest News
-
Hennessy & Associates Is On Your Side in Lititz
Nationwide is the insurance company that is always on your...
- Posted May 17, 2018
- 0
-
May Time at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s May! It’s May! At Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at...
- Posted May 17, 2018
- 0
-
Barons advance to L-L finals by holding off pesky Warriors
Ben Burkhart plays volleyball as if he’s an old school...
-
OCBC: reach for the beach (Hop’in Around on the road)
During a recent mini-vacation I stopped by an Ocean...
-
EPAC’s Got Talent!
Local youth will display their best and brightest talents on...
-
Concert rescheduled
Earlier this year, the Eicher Arts Center had listed in...
-
Flavorfest: free food and wine on the Ren Faire grounds
Flavorfest, set for May 26 and 27, 11 a.m....
-
Hennessy & Associates Is On Your Side in Lititz
Nationwide is the insurance company that is always on...
- May 17, 2018
- 0
-
May Time at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s May! It’s May! At Zig’s Bakery & Cafe...
- May 17, 2018
- 0
-
Barons advance to L-L finals by holding off pesky Warriors
Ben Burkhart plays volleyball as if he’s an old...
- May 16, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Fern and Tom McCloud says: