Home   >   Entertainment   >   Woodbridge Beer Fest recap

Woodbridge Beer Fest recap

By on May 16, 2018

The Woodbridge Beer Fest was a bit of a reunion for Garden Spot graduates Jim Martin (‘88, left) and Mike Wolf (‘91) who hadn’t seen each other since high school. (Photos by Michael Upton)

 

Woodbridge Swim Club’s second annual beer fest took place on Saturday, May 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. and raised more than $7,000 for the Lititz club. The total goes toward the pool’s operating costs, said organizer Jeff McSparran. Festgoers enjoyed more than 30 beer and cider samples and a VIP tasting from Stoll & Wolfe Whiskey.

“This by far was the biggest fundraiser we have every done for the pool,” said McSparran, who has already heard from brewers eager to participate next year.

Beer fan Toby Parker was the event’s big winner as he won the “Beer for a Year” raffle, which amounts to a $500 gift card to Flory’s Distributing Company.

Stand out beers at the fest included South County Brewing Company’s Dark Thread, an American porter; and Mad Chef Craft Brewing’s Mr. Dynamite, which recently won silver at the World Beer Cup.

Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.

South County Brewing Company was serving up Dark Thread Chocolate Porter at the Woodbridge  Brew Fest this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *