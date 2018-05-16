Home   >   Entertainment   >   ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ screening June 6

By on May 16, 2018

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” tells the story of Mister Fred Rogers’ rise to worldwide fame as he broke down barriers and championed childhood education. An advance screening will take place June 6 at Penn Cinema, Lititz.

 

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health will host a special, advance screening of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” on June 6 at 7 p.m. at Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz.

The “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” documentary explores the impact and magic of Fred Rogers and his creation, Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood. Tickets are $15 and are available at stjosephchildrenshealth.org/wont-you-be-my-neighbor-special-advance-screening/.

“The spirit and love that Fred Rogers infused into the community has inspired so many people to create change and impact in their own neighborhoods, and that spirit is at the core of what we do at CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health,” says Philip Goropoulos, president of CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health. “All of our programs and services are aimed at improving and supporting the well-being and health of the whole child, family and overall community. We’re honored to present this advance screening to our neighbors.”

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” takes an intimate look at one of America’s most beloved icons. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes viewers beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” opens at select theatres nationally on Friday, June 8.

