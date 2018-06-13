Home   >   Entertainment   >   ‘Wizard of Oz’ at Dutch Apple

Kalie Kaimann, a native of Dehli, Ohio, plays the role of Dorothy in the national tour of “The Wizard of Oz,” at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, opening June 21. (Submitted photo)

The national tour of “The Wizard of Oz” is touching down in Lancaster as Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre brings the greatest family musical of all time to the stage after visiting 37 states and Canada. The tour traveled over 40,000 miles and entertained more than a quarter of a million people.

Dorothy, Toto and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow are transported Over the Rainbow to adventures in Munchkin Land, the Haunted Forest and the Emerald City.

Featuring the classic songs like “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead,” and “If I Only Had A Brain,” along with the beloved characters, the show will have the entire family captivated as they travel down the yellow brick road for an unforgettable evening.

To purchase tickets to the show, which runs June 21 through Aug. 4, visit DutchApple.com or call 717-898-1900. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre is located at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster.

