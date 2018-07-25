Vendors sought for market
Vendors sought for Lititz Farmers Market
Mid-season, vendors are being sought for the Lititz Farmers Market. The market is in operation in Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., each Thursday evening through Oct. 12, from 4:30 p.m. until dusk.
The following call for vendors was recently released by market organizers:
“Lititz Farmers Market is a growers market, with an emphasis on locally grown and produced items.
“We strive to prevent product overlap while providing market-goers with plenty of options. This can be a challenge when managing a small market with limited spaces. “We’ve had many vendor inquiries, but due to issues, such as lack of vendor staffing and potential product overlap, numerous vendors were unable to participate in this year’s market, in its new location in Lititz Springs Park.
“This presents us with a mid-season challenge of filling empty spaces. We are looking for vendors ASAP for the remainder of the 2018 season, and to grow with us in coming years.
“We have a need for dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, and milk. We would also welcome vendors that could provide eggs, honey, pickles, poultry, bread, and pasta-related products.
Feel free to contact VentureLititz@lititzborough.org to discuss.
About Cory Van Brokkhoven
