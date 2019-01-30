Valentine’s dance will benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Elstonville Motorcycle Club will host a night of dancing to benefit Children’s Miracle Network on Feb. 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Elstonville Sportsmen’s Association, 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.

Food will be served at 6 p.m. The live band Stir Crazy will provide entertainment beginning at 7. The cost is$20 per person, and includes food, beer, soda and door prizes.

To learn more, contact Esther at 717-572-5559 or email ameh@ptd.net