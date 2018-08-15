UZRC car cruise is Aug. 29
United Zion Retirement Community (UZRC) will host its 11th annual UZRC Car and Motorcycle Cruise on Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 6 p.m. until dark. It will again be held at Pod 2 at Rock Lititz (201 Rock Lititz Blvd.). With up to 200 show vehicles, many food trucks, hundreds of spectators, this event is sure to thrill any car enthusiast.
This event is open to all vehicles and is free to the public. Admission to show any vehicle is by a suggested minimum donation of $20; no pre-registration is necessary.
New this year, VIP pre-registration is available and includes premium parking, completed forms, extra goodies and entry into the “People’s Choice Award” for a $35 donation.
Goodie bags and dash plaques are provided to the first 100 vehicles; prizes and certificates will be awarded to winning show vehicles by celebrity guest judges. Local food trucks will be on hand offering dinner as well as sweet treats. Music entertainment will be provided by DJ Kenny Rose of Roses Entertainment.
Pre-registration must be received by Aug. 18; email marketing@uzrc.org for a VIP registration form. All proceeds from the Cruise will benefit the UZRC Caring Fund, which provides resources enabling United Zion to continue the same quality of care and daily assistance, should a resident’s own resources become inadequate to cover the full cost of care.
Attendees should use the Newport Road entrance into Rock Lititz. In the event of rain, the cruise will be canceled; follow the event on Facebook for up-to-the-minute information.
For more information, contact Megan Weiss or Becky Link at 717-626-2071 or email marketing@uzrc.org.
-
