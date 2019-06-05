Tree House of Lititz to hold Block Party June 21

The Tree House of Lititz Foundation is working with Play by Design to build The Tree House Playground at 300 W. Orange St. in Lititz.

This playground will be a fully accessible playground where all children of all abilities can safely play together. The Tree House Playground is community designed, community funded and community built.

The build dates have been set for April 2020. The entire build process will be completed in about 10 days with 6000 volunteers. The total cost of the project is estimated at $700,000, and so far, the Tree House of Lititz Foundation has raised $180,000. There is a project progress sign along Second Avenue…be sure to follow along as the project grows. Sometime in the next few months, fully accessible family bathrooms and a kitchenette will be built close to the entrance to the future playground. The cost of these has been covered by anonymous donors.

In April, The Tree House of Lititz Foundation officially received 501(c)(3) non-profit status, making it easier to work to fully raise the necessary funds to build the playground. The organization will be holding a Summer Kickoff Block Party on Friday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. The rain date is June 22.

The Block Party will be held at the site of the future Tree House Playground, 300 W. Orange St., and is a way to bring the community together to have some fun, build excitement for the playground, and officially kick off their fundraising campaign.

The evening will include entertainment (WHS Pep Band; musician John Beaumont; magician Doc Yoder; and Jerry Brown, the Monkey Man). There will also be free hot dogs and drinks, food trucks, Greco’s Homemade Ice Cream, The Dairymen’s Association Milkshakes, carnival and yard games, a DJ, bounce houses, face painting, a silent auction, and more.

The evening will finish with an outdoor family showing of “The Lego Movie 2.” All proceeds benefit the Tree House Playground project.

For more information, call 717-626-2131.