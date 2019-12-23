Travelogue will visit Bhutan
Rotary Club of Lititz’s third Travelogue of the 2019-20 season will feature “Bhutan: The Cloud Kingdom.” Showings are Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St. There are two performances: a matinee at 2 p.m. with a musical prelude starting at 1:30 p.m.; and and evening show at 7:30 p.m. with a musical prelude starting at 7 p.m.
Tom Sterling will take attendees high on the eastern shoulders of the tallest mountains in the world, The Himalayas, where a tiny kingdom known as Bhutan sits. It is an area equal to that of Vermont and New Hampshire combined. Its lowest valley floor is 2,200 feet above sea level and its one road often disappears into the clouds at 14,000 feet or more. Bhutan is the last independent Himalayan Buddhist kingdom.
Sterling, who was born in Jackson, Mich., spent much of his boyhood exploring and enjoying the wondrous outdoor world of the Great Lakes region. Following high school, he worked for a summer in Yellowstone National Park. A growing desire to travel led to five years with the United States Air Force and sojourns in Texas, Illinois, Idaho, and Alaska. A wish to record his journey’s prompted a new interest, photography.
After the military service, Sterling acquired a B.Sc. degree from the University of Michigan’s School of Natural Resources. The favorable reaction to a film, made for one of his classes, persuaded him to try travel/adventure film production as a career. A few short years into the endeavor, he received “The International Motion Picture and Lecturer’s Association “Rising Star” award. Since graduation, Sterling has produced several tour films and “specials” for the Canadian Broadcasting Company, PBS and The Discovery Channel. His films have been seen in over 80 countries around the World. Since 1972 he had done over 12,000 live presentations. In 2009, Sterling was awarded the “Hall of Fame” award by the Travel Adventure Cinema Society.
General admission tickets are sold at the door at $7 for adults and $3 for children. Season tickets may be used daytime or evening and are $35 for adults and $12 for students. They can be purchased from any Rotary Club of Lititz member or at the Lititz Public Library.
For more information, contact Dean Brandt at 717-626-4520. Learn more about the Rotary Club of Lititz at lititzrotary.com.
-
-
-
