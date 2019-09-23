Traveling water circus coming to town

Cirque Cirque Italia, America’s first traveling water circus, is constantly searching for new ways to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences to the American audience, which lead to the introduction of their second unit, the Gold Unit. Their aim is to produce a luxurious atmosphere where water, technology, and performing arts are mixed to create a one-of-a-kind show.

Cirque Italia focuses on keeping the traditional ‘big top circus feel’ under the tent, so the children of today can still enjoy the same experience their parents might have experienced years ago.

An ultra-modern water curtain that controls every droplet of water meticulously. Words and beautiful patterns can be seen as the water falls to the “lagoon” below synchronized with the most creative display of superhuman talent &tstr; the result is simply out of this world.

Cirque Italia believes multi-culturalism is one of its strongest assets, and boasts a selection of the best circus artists from around the globe. Contortionists, a laser man, the wheel of death &tstr; you will never know what to expect next. There are no live animal acts.

Show dates are Oct. 24 through 27 at 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, in the Park City Center. parking lot near Tires Plus.

For showtimes and ticket information, visit cirqueitalia.com.